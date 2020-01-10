GUD Coffee comes to downtown

VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta has welcomed a new coffee shop.
GUD Coffee Company opened its doors Jan. 6 and is already in full swing. Daniel Bayman and Isaac Musgrove, co-owners, wanted to bring in a coffee shop that was a bit outside the box for Valdosta.
“I felt we didn't have a good coffee scene,” Bayman said. “Here it's about quick coffee and convenience and not about service.”
The duo set out to create not only an inviting atmosphere, but to give customers a unique experience with friendly, skilled baristas serving top quality coffee. So far, top sellers in the coffee department have been the brown butter and vanilla bean.
“We want to keep it small as far as staff. You have more connection with your barista. If the shop gets over employed, the consistency goes down,” Bayman said.
Much to the staff's surprise, it's not just the coffee that has been bringing in customers. Bayman said the food menu has become quite popular in the shop's short time open.
All food is cold prep, ranging from open-face toast to salads.
GUD Coffee Company is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is located 120 N. Patterson St.
The shop can be found on Facebook @gudcoffeeco and Instagram @gud_coffee.
A full feature of GUD Coffee Company will be featured in the February issue of Valdosta Scene magazine.
