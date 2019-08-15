VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the fall Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy in September, free for current Wiregrass students and alumni.
The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University is partnering with Guardian Bank and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to deliver six courses with 12 hours of total class time, college officials said.
Business topics include writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources and planning. Courses will have knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation and opportunities to participate in question and answer time with guest speakers, college officials said.
The UGA SBDC will provide one-on-one consulting for participants.
The fall class will be the second series sponsored by Guardian Bank. The first entrepreneurship academy was held in the spring.
“My experience attending the Entrepreneurship Academy sponsored by Guardian Bank was amazing," said Abigail Abonza, Wiregrass business technology student and member of Georgia’s Gold SkillsUSA Entrepreneurship team. "It complemented my education with real-life tools I could use to launch a business and market products and services.”
Abonza earned her diploma during summer semester and will pursue her degree in business technology at Wiregrass fall semester.
This Entrepreneurship Academy was made possible thanks to the pledge of $50,000 during a five-year period by Guardian Bank.
“This provides a wonderful opportunity for many of our students who have career goals of starting their own business,” Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said. “Any graduates who are looking to start their own business, the Entrepreneurship Academy can provide valuable knowledge.”
“Guardian Bank is proud to financially support a viable community partnership which provides strong support for those individuals wishing to enter into the small business arena,” said Parrish Clark, Guardian Bank chief executive officer. “We were especially interested in touching the lives of those who possess a creative spirit for owning their own business and becoming an integral part of the local economy. Guardian Bank looks forward to a productive relationship with Wiregrass Technical College and VSU’s Small Business Development Center.”
The dates of the classes are 1 p.m., Sept. 3, Sept. 10, Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, 4089 Val Tech Road, Lowndes Hall, Room 7134.
More information: Visit georgiasbdc.org/wiregrass or call (229) 245-3738 or (229) 333-2100. There is special pricing available for the public to attend the Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy at Wiregrass, college officials said.
