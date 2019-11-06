Guardian Bank class graduates

VALDOSTA – Nineteen Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students have successfully completed the six-week Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy.
It was the second series sponsored by Guardian Bank, college officials said. The classes began in September and are free for current Wiregrass students and alumni.
The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University partners with Guardian Bank and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to deliver six courses with 12 hours of total class time, college officials said.
The business topics to be discussed include writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources and planning.
The courses will have knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation and opportunities to participate in question and answer time with guest speakers.
"The UGA SBDC will also provide one-on-one consulting for participants," college officials said.
Ashley Cook, Dawn Diamond, John Ference, Sharolyn Ferguson, Amanda Garnto, LaToya Hampton, Joyce Henderson, Samantha Jernigan, Michele Krull, Jacquelyn Mallard, Dawn Mathis-Longieliere, Kim Miller, Darlene Moss, Joyce Singletary, Charlene Tait, Benjamin Thornhill. Christina Turner, Jonathan Wood and Kellie Wood participated.
“The Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship class was the opportunity of a lifetime. This class afforded me an increased level of knowledge and proficiency to effectively run a business, all while providing great nuggets of information to help maximize potential profits. This program is one of Valdosta's best kept secrets,” Cook said.
The Entrepreneurship Academy was made possible thanks to a pledge of $50,000 during a five-year period by Guardian Bank.
“This provides a wonderful opportunity for many of our students who have career goals of starting their own business,” Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said. “Any graduates who are looking to start their own business, the Entrepreneurship Academy can provide valuable knowledge.”
“Guardian Bank is proud to financially support a viable community partnership which provides strong support for those individuals wishing to enter into the small business arena,” said Parrish Clark, Guardian Bank chief executive officer. “We were especially interested in touching the lives of those who possess a creative spirit for owning their own business and becoming an integral part of the local economy. Guardian Bank looks forward to a productive relationship with Wiregrass Technical College and VSU’s Small Business Development Center.”
The dates of the spring classes are Feb. 5 through March 11, 1-3 p.m. every Wednesday. The classes will be held at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, 4089 Val Tech Road, Lowndes Hall, Room 7134.
People seeking to learn strategies to start or grow a business, visit georgiasbdc.org/wiregrass or call (229) 245-3738 or (229) 333-2100. There is special pricing available for the public to attend the Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy at Wiregrass.
