GTC presents checks to local charities

VALDOSTA – Shop with a Cop received its largest donation from Georgia Theater Company Tuesday afternoon.
A check for just more than $6,500 was presented to Officer Randall Hancock who said the money alone could provide gifts to 30 children.
Shop with a Cop has been making the Christmas wishes of local children come true by giving them gift cards and allowing them to shop for gifts alongside men and women in uniform.
The same amount of money was presented to Jacob's Ladder, a therapeutic riding facility in Hahira that provides equine-related activities to children and adults with special needs.
Leslie Jacobs of Jacobs Ladder said the money will be used for riding scholarships for those who do not have the funding to continue.
The donations were made possible thanks to Georgia Theater Company's 16th Annual Cinema for a Cause which took place Sept. 29. All of the admission tickets and concession purchases from that day were donated to charity.
Shop with a Cop is still accepting donations. To donate to Shop with a Cop, e-mail Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com or give him a call at (229) 293-3179. Cut off for donations is Dec. 9 with the event being held Dec. 16. However, any donations made after deadline are saved for next year.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
