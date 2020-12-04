ATLANTA – The Georgia State Patrol reported 23 fatal crashes and 24 fatalities during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to a statement released by the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
During this 102-hour period, which began 6 p.m., Nov. 25, and ended 11:59 p.m., Nov. 29, troopers investigated 604 traffic crashes resulting in 317 injuries and 17 deaths in the 16 fatal crashes investigated, the report stated.
The other seven fatalities were reported by local agencies in the state.
GSP issued 11,772 citations, 13,184 warnings and arrested 281 impaired drivers during the time period.
Citations were given for 940 seatbelt violations, 217 child restraint violations, 6,509 speeding and 619 distracted driving violations, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.