Grr-eat new update coming to Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA — Lions and tigers and bears ... Wild Adventures Theme Park has them all and guests can get even closer to the tigers in 2021.
During its off-season, the park has been undergoing quite a few changes with not just new areas but expansions of already existing ones.
“One of things we’ve focused on in the past few years is setting the stage for our guests to have unique and up-close encounters with amazing creatures,” Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager, said. “It started with Discovery Outpost which features the Gator Bridge that literally lets you step into their world and we continued with the building of the new Liberty Farms Petting Zoo which opens this year. Now, we are doing it again with the new Tiger Terrace.”
A new viewing area is being added to the tiger exhibit to put guests “inside” the enclosure. Safely, of course. Previously, the exhibit had fencing between the guests and the tigers. The new addition is being built into the exhibit, allowing for better views.
“Tiger Terrace is part of our commitment to providing exciting educational opportunities for our guests as well as our commitment to continue to improve and grow Wild Adventures,” Floyd said. “We are celebrating our 25th anniversary this year and we can’t wait for guests to come celebrate with us and experience these new additions.”
Wild Adventures will reopen for the 2021 season April 3 and is expected to announce its concert lineup this week.
