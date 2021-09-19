VALDOSTA —– Ronald Dean became the chief executive officer of South Georgia Medical Center nearly two years ago. The goal, in the beginning, was to plan for the future, Dean said, then unfortunately, the plan became managing COVID-19.
Eighteen of Dean’s 22 months at SGMC have been spent battling the pandemic alongside hospital staff. It’s been a trying run but one that’s seen as many silver linings as dark clouds.
It’s helped the hospital identify more with its purpose, Dean said.
“We have identified why it is that we exist and what it is we need to do to continue to serve the health needs of this region well into the future,” he said. “We exist to take care of a region of people that needs health care delivery in a safe and capable manner.”
Planning for the future has been hard given the current daily challenges but it has still occurred, he said. SGMC has brought in new physicians, tripled its primary care network and increased access to specialty care.
However, it needs space to house these features and that comes through a multi-phase, long range plan.
Last month, the Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County approved the master facilities plan and moving forward with planning for Phase One of the project.
The first phase includes a new women and infants tower, a new main emergency department and a new organizational, nonprofit entity to guide the health system all created by 2024.
SGMC Berrien in Nashville would receive a new replacement emergency department from the plan.
“(At) that particular campus, we’re still operating in a 1952 building and if completed — when completed — it would double the size of the emergency department and their capabilities,” Dean said.
These are multi-million dollar projects with exact budgets that will be detailed at a later date, according to the hospital CEO.
The projects are a response to the “growing health needs” of the community which SGMC found using a third-party resource to analyze the region’s demographics and geographics.
One of the biggest needs, reflected by the women’s tower, is for a “women’s centric center” to house their health care needs.
“Women’s health needs are unique,” Dean said. “There’s not only the birthing experience and surgical needs for women that are unique, but when dealing with cancer or heart disease, women need to have access to care that may not be readily available always.”
SGMC also observes the “growing health needs” as Lowndes County has become one of Georgia’s most populated counties – the 21st most populated.
As surrounding counties continue to grow so must the health system serving it.
Dean said more facilities need to be built, more staff needs to be brought in and the equipment needs to stay updated.
So, is the hospital in a good spot right now?
Dean said it’s a much improved situation than when he arrived — the hospital faced joint commission re-accreditation issues and poor financial performance – both have been resolved and reversed — but there are still challenges.
“The COVID-19 impact on the team mentally and emotionally has yet to be told,” Dean said. “It’s an untold impact on the lives of the people who come here to serve patients, COVID and non-COVID.”
The leadership team tries to help but it’s been the staff members’ resilience, their character, that’s kept them strong through it all, he said.
Because if they don’t show up, who will?
“They know and they believe that we exist for the purpose of serving others, and to do so, we have to advance our programs and our facilities and our technology,” Dean said, saying the hospital has to add more physicians and talent, too.
The impact of the pandemic on the health care field is one that will force all health care providers to think differently about recruiting, retaining and supporting the staff — the number one resource.
“We are an organization built with people who care for people and they (the staff) are very fragile right now,” Dean said. “On my mind and every other health system administrator’s mind is how to care for them now and how to transition them from where we are today to where we’ll be tomorrow.”
And that’s unknown right now.
The demand for their talent outnumbers the supply whether that be in nursing, respiratory therapy, radiology, etc.
Dean said care for them involves giving staff support, letting them know the hospital is there for them just as much as they are there for it.
That demonstration of commitment comes by way of making sure they have all the personal protective equipment needed, compensating them at the “appropriate level” or just making sure they have a meal ready for them.
Essentially, letting them know the hospital cares.
Dean remembers running into a nurse in the SGMC cafeteria who left her name badge. He decided to run it back to her only to learn she had left a difficult situation where her patient wasn’t doing well. She’d been battling for his life for two days.
“It’s extremely emotional with what is happening inside the walls of the health system,” he said. “The attention and respect they earn every day by showing up to do what they do is the way we’re helping keep this team together.”
Not everyone’s built to do the jobs within a hospital, Dean said, so these “tough-minded and big-hearted” people need to get the love and care they deserve.
“I’m going to be there for them,” he said. “I’m very proud of this team.”
