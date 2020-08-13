Group's veterans work grows

VALDOSTA — A service organization dedicated to aiding veterans has grown during the last two years in Lowndes County.
The Florida-based 90 Works, founded in 1983, came to Valdosta in 2018. The group helps homeless veterans find housing and pay utility bills.
Since opening in Lowndes County, 90 Works has spent more than $1.8 million in 52 South Georgia counties helping almost 700 veterans, said Maria Watford, outreach specialist for 90 Works.
In Lowndes County, 90 Works has helped 240 veterans to the tune of almost $614,000, she said. The group's funding comes primarily from funding and grants.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 60% of 90 Works’ efforts in Lowndes County were with homeless veterans, with the remaining 40% consisting of work to prevent veterans from being evicted, Watford said.
Since opening in Valdosta two years ago, 90 Works has moved to a new headquarters, at 3316 N. Oak St. Ext., she said.
Recently, the Commercial Banking Company lent a helping hand to the group, declaring 90 Works the bank’s Charity of the Month for June and presenting the organization with a check for $852.50.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
