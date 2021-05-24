VALDOsTA – The Sons of Solomon Lodge No. 151 and the Electa Chapter No. 323, along with the Southside Recreation Center will honor frontline workers in the health care field with free dinners for their outstanding work during the pandemic.
"We began with the nursing home staffing on April 9, 2021, at Parkwood Development Center and the Heritage House," organizers said in a statement. "We will continue at Lakehaven and Crestwood nursing homes on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021."
The lodge, chapter, Southside Recreation Center, sponsors and supporters "would like to thank all of the frontline workers for their hard work during this pandemic," organizers said.
Volunteers and donations are appreciated, organizers said.
For more details, call Brother Eddie L. Koonce, (229) 740-1916; or Brother Johnny Robinson, (229) 375-2174.
