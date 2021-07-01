Groups honor veterans with garden

VALDOSTA – Two groups want to honor veterans in November, but they're asking for the community's help.
The General James Jackson Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution partnered with the Garden Center to create the Never Forget Garden, which will be set up at The Crescent.
The garden's purpose is to remember the people who have served in the American military, said Patti Strickland, NSDAR chapter historian and member of the Garden Center's Amaryllis Club.
"It's dedicated to all who have served and have sacrificed for America in times of war or in other times of conflict," she said.
The concept for the garden originated from the Society of the Honor Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, she said, adding the centennial for the tomb is this year.
Surrounded by flowers, a monument holding a tribute note to veterans will be placed in the garden at The Crescent.
Memorial bricks scaling four inches tall and eight inches wide are now being sold for $50 but will increase to $100 at a later date. Bricks that are eight inches tall and eight inches wide are $75.
They will be put in front of The Crescent and overflow to the historical home's backyard – displaying the veteran's name, branch of service and other pieces of information the buyer chooses to include.
"It's a solemn thing," Strickland said. "It's a sacred memory of our veterans who have sacrificed. Even if they didn't sacrifice their lives, they sacrificed some of their time and their energy and they knew that they might be sacrificing their lives. It's important work that these men and women did for those of us that didn't join the military."
The plan is to unveil the garden on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at The Crescent, 904 N. Patterson St.
Bricks are being sold until Sept. 17 for the live dedication but will be sold later, too.
Monetary donations are being sought to assist with the establishment, as well as the upkeep, of the garden.
More information: http://thecrescentatvaldosta.com/, https://bit.ly/3yfIY5H and misspatti@windstream.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.