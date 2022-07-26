VALDOSTA – Musicians who desire to be part of a supportive community with other like-minded musicians are invited to join the newly formed South Georgia Entertainers.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host musicians of all genres 6-8 p.m., on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning Aug. 9, organizers said in a statement.
Led by Valdosta-based musicians Lloyd Carter and Aaron Strickland, the group encourages the gathering of local and regional entertainers to discuss personal and professional concerns relating to the entertainment industry.
“We have a unique industry and sometimes it can be a lonely place trying to make it on your own,” said Lloyd Carter of the Lloyd Carter Band. “South Georgia Entertainers will bring these creative and talented musicians together to discuss key industry issues, opportunities available in the area and ways to support our friends in the trade, while also providing the best services to our public.”
South Georgia Entertainers is for entertainers only. It is not a public event; however, the results of the network is expected to have a positive regional impact, organizers said.
“It’s hard to understand what the entertainer’s life is like, unless you’ve lived it,” said Aaron Strickland of Naturally Southern. “That’s why this group is going to have a positive impact by building up our local entertainers and increasing quality entertainment opportunities throughout South Georgia.”
South Georgia Entertainers will meet at the Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. Following the Aug. 9 South Georgia Entertainers meeting, musicians and people interested in hiring musicians will be able to access information from the center’s website.
“It’s important to support all of our artists — including our musicians — and celebrate the ways they create community for us all,” said Sementha Mathews, center executive director. “The Turner Center is proud to host this new group and support their efforts.”
For more information, contact Carter at lloydcarter@rocketmail.com or Strickland at haaronstrickland@outlook.com.
