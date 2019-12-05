HAHIRA – A local group will provide assistance with car seat installations this weekend.
Safe Kids Lowndes County brings Seat Check Saturday to the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St., from 9 a.m.-noon, Dec. 7.
Organizers will inspect car seats for parents to ensure proper installation.
At the free event, there will be a certified technician from Moody Air Force Base, a representative from a local health department and a representative from the governor’s office of injury prevention.
Staff Sgt. Jim Griffin of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is the coordinator for Safe Kids Lowndes County.
He said about 80-85 percent of car seats are not correctly installed.
“Through the education and hands-on participation, we can help remedy those incorrect installations that we may come across and then congratulate those that have their car seats in correctly,” Griffin said.
While it’s the organization’s first year hosting Seat Check Saturday in Hahira, it has been hosted in Valdosta previously.
During past years in Valdosta, two of every 20 were installed correctly, Griffin estimated.
Organizers will have a recall list available during the seat check.
“Not all recalls are for the seat,” Griffin said. “Sometimes, it may just (be) getting ahold of the manufacturer to replace a buckle.”
Call (229) 740-1540 for more information.
