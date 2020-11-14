GROOMS: Trimming plants for spring

Mid-November has arrived, Thanksgiving is next week. Many of us have had rain showers this past week. The temperature has been warm through the afternoons, but cool or even chilly a morning or two.
Monday night or actually early Tuesday morning, we will be able to see a meteor shower. We are now in the dark of the moon and the meteors should be more visible than if it was a moonlit night.
The main number of meteors will be from midnight until about 4 a.m. The meteors are called Leonids and are particles from a large comet. The comet is named Tempel-Tuttle. The name for many meteors relates to the constellation (Leo, in this case) that the comet appears to be coming from.
Pecan leaves are falling; sailing sideways in the breeze, providing mulch and food for the plants. They also stick to shoes when they're wet and track inside. They make good mulch as they break down quickly and their nutrients are made available to the plants.
An abundance of weed seeds are just hanging on the dying plants, waiting to hitch a ride to a new location for next spring. Some seeds drift in the air but others need physical transportation. They accomplish this by having stickers, barbs and adhesive coatings. Animals are often involved in carrying seeds to another location, sometimes on their coats and sometimes in their gut. Birds are an excellent example of the latter.
Any plant that blooms on new wood, new growth, can be trimmed back this fall and winter. Plants that bloom in the late winter and early spring, cannot be pruned now or you will cut off the bloom buds they have prepared for spring.
This is a quandary for gardeners who grow clematis and hydrangeas. There are three types of clematis, new wood bloomers, old wood bloomers and the type that blooms on old and new wood.
The same is true for hydrangeas, the newer types are called "ever-blooming" and they will bloom on old and new wood. Knowing the type of hydrangea or clematis that you have is crucial to when it is pruned. Wrong-season pruning will not kill your plant, but will keep it from blooming when it should.
Often the only way to know what type you have is to keep the original tag or write it down. If it comes from a friend just ask them when they prune their plant. If you know the cultivar name you can usually research and find out which type of plant you have.
My Korean daisy mums bloomed heavily, but never had a chance to turn the pretty pinkish-lilac that cooler weather brings. They opened white and stayed white. All of the recent rains have beaten the petals and they are very faded now.
Any mum can be rooted over the winter. Cut the plant's stems back to about four to six inches above the soil, gather the cuttings, cut into six- or eight-inch pieces, strip the bottom half of leaves and line out in a small trench.
Water well and keep slightly damp for the first few weeks, they should be rooted and ready to plant in a permanent spot by spring. Mums need at least a half-day of full sun to not grow leggy and for them to bloom heavily.
Red hot pokers, Kniphofia uvaria, are sending up bloom scapes that will soon turn bright red and yellow. This is a conversation piece plant. The blooms are held up four to five feet tall and almost glow in the sunlight. They are very striking plants.
Red hot pokers grow from a mass of roots and can be dug and divided in winter. The only problem with that is in our climate, they bloom from November until April unless we have a hard freeze. A very hard winter may kill the foliage to the ground, but it returns in late spring.
Early spring-flowering bulbs, such as leucojum, daffodils and jonquils can be given a light top-dressing of fertilizer. Do not overdo it, just a light sprinkling around where the bulbs will come up. They formed their blooms last summer before their foliage faded, but lightly fertilizing them will produce added strength when they sprout. Their roots are already growing and feeding the bulbs.
Be sure the foliage of spider lilies, Lycoris spp., is not mowed or cut down until it has turned beige or brown next spring. It must complete its cycle and fade away or will not bloom next summer/fall.
Narcissus, a.k.a. paper whites, will most likely be blooming before Christmas. They are pretty to look at, but have a very unpleasant fragrance. They were bred centuries ago in Europe to plant around out-houses to try to camouflage the odor.
This bulb is easy to force into bloom. It is often used in a gift box with the shallow dish and pebbles to hold the bulbs in place. Unless placed in full sun while the foliage is growing, the foliage and bloom scapes will be very elongated and must have support to not fall over.
This is a bulb that is a perennial, returning year after year, and multiplying greatly through the years.
I have lots of bulbs out here in the country that were here when I moved, many have reduced blooming due to being so crowded. They should be dug up and some given a new location so they all can bloom their best, but that will never happen.
I am having to let more and more chores slip by. This past summer my garden and yard has looked the worst of any over the last 50 years. Old age, knee surgery and 100 degree heat has really curbed my energy and abilities.
It is after 5 a.m. and I am getting tired. It is a rainy night in Georgia, I love to lie in bed and hear rain on the carport roof. I will see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
