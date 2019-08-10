We are entering the second full week of August and the temperatures are staying in the high 90s along with smothering humidity. Yellow-flies have gone, but mosquitoes are abundant and hungry and gnats are pesky irritants even though they don’t bite.
My garden is on its own until cooler days; I do water enough to keep things from wilting, but that is about all I can stand to be outside. I am not a morning person and do not wake up rearing to go with energy and enthusiasm, I come alive in the afternoon and by then it is too hot to endure outside work.
The hated alstroemeria has faded away with the heat of July and now the beds it tried to smother, appear weed free, but I know the thousands of tubers are just resting under the soil until cool nights when it will begin it return.
I planted three bearded irises last week in what appeared to be free soil near hydrangeas, but the shallow trench dug for them produced clumps of alstroemeria tubers. I throw them into the driveway so they will be crushed when driven over, I don’t know of anything else that will kill them.
Daylily propagations are growing on some bloom scapes. They look like small daylily plants, which is what they are, a clone of the parent. The little plants can be snapped off the scapes when they have reached their full growth or the scape begins to turn brown and stops feeding them.
Place the props in shallow water with their rooting end just slightly under water. They will quickly begin to grow white roots to feed themselves; when the roots are large enough to support the little plants, plant them in soil and by spring they will be ready to place where you want them in the garden.
This is an easy way to increase your stock and being a clone the plant, it will be the same as the parent. When you hybridize daylilies by breeding one flower to another, the offspring are never an exact replica of either parent.
If you want to grow fall and winter flowering plants from seed, now is the time to start preparing your soil and getting the seed ready. Pansies, violas, dianthus, snapdragons, calendulas, ornamental cabbage and kale will have to be planted soon to have them ready to place in the garden by early October.
All of these plants can also be bought at nurseries, but the cost is much greater than if you grow your own. Cabbage and kale often cost $5 each and a package of seed is about $2 and will have 30 or 40 seed, all will not survive, but 70 percent will likely make it.
I always try to grow ornamental cabbage and something always seems to happen to them. When I lived in town, squirrels would get into the greenhouse and spill the trays, if grown outside ants would invade the trays. Out here in the country rabbits eat the tiny plants down to the soil line.
Last year, I bought larger plants after they ate the ones I grew, then they came and ate the big ones I bought. I do not have deer problems even though deer tracks are everywhere in the fields and two-lane paths, they have never come into the yard and damaged anything.
I have friends who live in town and they have deer eating daylilies and many other plants. As much grass as there is around my house and garden, it seems the rabbits would have enough to eat. I often see them out around the edges of the yard and beds, especially after the grass is cut, I guess the new growth is more tender.
If you have crinums that have bloomed, check the fallen scapes to see if any made little bulblets that are the seed they form. The bulblets will be at the top of the scape or may have fallen onto the ground under the scape top. They are usually round and range in size from a marble to a walnut, white or beige in color and may feel dampish if recently released from the scape.
Plant the bulblets in any container or line out in the soil, barely cover, keep moist and in a few weeks, they will send out a root to attach them to the soil then a foliage sprout will develop, let grow over the winter, cover with pine-straw if we expect a deep freeze and by summer they can be moved to their site in the garden.
Butterfly and pinecone gingers are blooming now. Butterfly ginger’s flowers are borne on the top of the foliage, they are white and smell wonderful. A green cone forms at the top of the stem and the flowers come out of the cone, a few per day for several weeks and each single flower is shaped like a butterfly. This is a great fragrance plant that blooms a long time. The foliage reaches about five to six feet tall with tropical-type foliage.
Pinecone gingers form their blooms on a separate scape down under the foliage. At present the cones are small and green with small white of yellow flowers forming out of the scales of the cones. Over the next few weeks, the cone scapes will grow taller and the cones will turn bright red and grow much larger. These are beautiful in arrangements and are long lasting whether in a vase or garden.
The red pinecones from gingers can be turned upside down and milked, the clear slightly viscus liquid smells lemony and is very soothing to skin. If your arms are itchy or scratched, the liquid will stop itches and soothe scratches.
Many beauty products have ginger in them. These are just two of the many species of ginger that we can grow in our zone. Maybe more next week.
I am out of space, see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives in Lowndes County.
