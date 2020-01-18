GROOMS: Preparing plants for the spring

We have reached the 19th of January, tomorrow is a holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We have had some really nice weather; many plants are putting out new foliage and some are blooming.
One of my Japanese Magnolias is covered in beautiful blooms. The Taiwan Cherry looks like it's about to burst into bloom and the hybrid flowering cherry at Seasons is covered with pink flowers.
I plan to take lots of pictures this year as I have heard the horrible dirt road I live on is going to be paved and of course, the county is going to take many feet on each side. I'm afraid I'm going to lose tung trees, pampas grass, crepe myrtles, sago palms, red hot pokers, a large redbud, large oak leaf hydrangea and my beautiful flowering cherry. The Taiwan cherry is my favorite and I really hate to lose it, but it is much too big to try to move.
There is a totally canopied road down on the south end of my property, it is very beautiful in summer and winter but paving of the road will do away with this very unique beautiful road. Many counties try to preserve roads that are this beautiful. Unless we have some very cold weather ahead of us, we will have had another mild winter, as of this writing, we have not had a killing frost yet.
Butterfly weeds are already blooming, the pear tree is putting out small clusters of flowers, autumn sages are still flowering and daffodil and leucojum foliage is growing fast.
This is the time to plant larkspur seed, if you have them. Once started they often reseed themselves each year. Lettuce and cool-season greens can still be started from seed.
If you have a greenhouse, cold frame or protected site; warm-season annuals can be planted in peat pots, plug flats or any other containers that will hold enough soil to grow them up to transplant size. I often use flats lined with newspapers and filled with soil. Seedlings need several hours of sunlight daily to keep them healthy and to prevent them from getting leggy.
Until the seeds germinate the containers may be covered with plastic to hold in moisture. Once the plants have sprouted, they need to be uncovered and can be placed outside during the day and brought into the garage or protected area at night.
If we have a cold snap, the plants can stay inside for a couple of days until the cold is gone and they can be placed outside in sunlight.
Do not be tempted to cut back roses this early. They may be showing new growth or still blooming but they should not be cut back until the middle of February. Pruning stimulates new growth and new growth is easily damaged by a cold snap. The foliage on roses has been conditioned to cooler weather and will not be as easily damaged as new growth.
When you do prune roses try to open up the centers for light and air. Remove any branches that are touching or scrubbing against each other and lower the branches to about a foot or so tall.
Prune to half an inch above an outward-facing growth bud. This practice helps prevent canes from growing into the center of the plant. Fertilizer can be worked in the soil around them and mulch added at that time.
With the mild winter we have had, amaryllis weevils may be a problem in spring.
The weevils bore into the shoulders of the bulbs and lay eggs inside of the bulb. When the eggs hatch, the larvae will eat the inside of the bulb leaving only the outer husk and the basal plate at the bottom. Damage to the bulb is rarely noticed until the foliage turns yellow and falls over or the bulb fails to bloom.
Treating the bulb area with an insecticide that contains Imidacloprid will control the weevils if the granules are applied soon enough for the systemic insecticide to be absorbed into the bulb. Bayer Advanced is a good product and will give three months of protection. The only place in town I know of that sells the product is Lowe's.
I have an aloe plant that has been in bloom for two weeks and does not show any signs of beginning to fade away. There was a hummingbird at it last week, I thought by now they would have migrated. Aloes are perennial and often bloom two or three times per year, usually in spring and again in late fall or early winter.
The Garden Center complex is in need of roofing. The Crescent, the kindergarten and chapel have damaged or deteriorating roofs and we are hoping to have a "Raise The Roof" fundraiser.
This beautiful old home and the premier tourist attraction to Valdosta is over 120 years old. Old homes take a lot of maintenance to keep them up-to-date and all repairs are very expensive. To keep this Antebellum beauty in good shape will take close to $70,000, and that is just for the roofs. Members will donate toward this fund, but we are hoping local citizens will also assist with keeping the Crescent maintained and a highlight of the community.
I am out of space and will see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in South Georgia.
