GROOMS GARDENING: Wrapping up the old year, preparing for the new

Another year has passed so quickly and we are now beginning the year of 2020. Some forecasters are saying this is going to be a very cold winter and others are saying it will be a mild winter. Judging from what we have experienced so far, it looks like it's going to be a mild winter but an arctic blast could swoop down and drop temperatures into the low 20s at any time.
I spent a week in Tennessee with my brother and his family for Christmas. I was hoping for cold weather and snow but alas, the temperature up there on Christmas Day was 73 in Murfreesboro.
As usual, I took winter clothes and was too warm most of the time I was there. It seems every time I visit them, there is a heatwave.
My brother and I went to Stone River National Cemetery and Battleground. It was not my first visit to the national cemetery but it was just as touching as always. The monuments of the soldiers flow on and on over the hilly fields. On this visit, live wreaths with big red bows were placed on the majority of the headstones. The silence and the fragrance of the live evergreens made walking over the fields a unique and profound experience.
There were many large monuments placed by states, cannons, pyramids of cannonballs and many plaques paying tribute to the slain veterans. There are hiking trails and a car trail with interpretive signs, a welcome center with lots of exhibits from the time of the battle, but it is the cemetery I find the most interesting.
I returned to Valdosta and find Knock Out roses blooming in great abundance all over town. A stark contrast to the masses of deciduous trees, without leaves, north of Atlanta.
Narcissus, a.k.a. paperwhites, are blooming in many places. On the dirt road I live on, there is an old home spot and the outline of the home has clusters of narcissus flowering. No one has lived there in 25 or 30 years, yet each winter the bulbs send up scapes blooming with white flowers.
Narcissist can be found growing in many older neighborhoods where they have naturalized. The multiplying habit of narcissus bulbs causes their clumps to grow larger through the years. The foliage grows during the winter and gathers enough sunlight to replace the bulb's energy for next year's bloom. Lawns are not mowed in the winter and the foliage is allowed to complete its growth cycle before dying back in early summer.
Foliage of spider lilies, hurricane or surprise lilies is growing now. The foliage came up shortly after the flowers faded away and will grow through the winter, replacing the energy from the bulb that was used by fall's flowers.
Camellia sasanquas are finishing up their bloom cycle. They have been very beautiful this year. It is time for the Camellia Japonicas to start flowering, but we have not had enough chill-hours to trigger most into flowering. The first extended cold snap will surely bring enough chill for the buds to start opening. The flowers that are open when we have a severe freeze will be killed, but all of the flowers still in their bud stage will be fine.
Iris foliage is perking up, turning bluish and beginning to grow. The small peaks of their foliage are coming up around the old foliage from last year. The rhizomes creep along just below the surface of the ground increasing in size over the years.
I planted four, new to me, Iris back in the summer. I do not expect them to bloom come spring, maybe their second spring they will flower. They are of the bearded variety and the bearded ones rarely do well down here for long. Our summers simply burn them up after a few years.
Cool damp weather provides stratification for seeds that are planted by Mother Nature. Moisture allows fungi to eat the seed coating which usually contains a seed-sprout inhibitor. Coolness allows the seed to be dormant before sprouting, when warm weather arrives.
This is a process gardeners can do in their refrigerator. Damp paper towel and a plastic zip baggie will hold the seed until spring. Keep in fridge where it will not freeze, in spring before planting, rub the seeds around in the paper towels to help remove the outer seed coating. Rinse the seed in a colander and rub them around the holes on the sides to remove any fleshy seed coating.
If the seed had gone through an animal's intestinal tract the outer coating on the seed would have been removed, as well as the sprout inhibitor. The seed would be ready to sprout after it was deposited on the soil and warm weather arrived.
Many chores to do through the winter months; gardens are never complete and gardeners never finish their need to do list.
Wishing everyone a great New Year filled with good health, family and friends.
Susan Grooms lives in Lowndes County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.