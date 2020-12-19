We have reached the 20th of December and the week of Christmas. Wishing each and everyone a wonderful Christmas and joyful holiday season. May you, your family and friends, stay healthy and have a good coming year.
This will be a very busy week for many families but others like myself are mostly staying home and not attending the usual festivities. My Christmas trip to Tennessee was canceled this year due to COVID.
Cool days are great for planting bulbs. As they are only planted one time; give them a good start by properly preparing their planting area. Dig the dirt to a depth of about eight to 10 inches; add bone meal or any other organic nutrients (compost, cotton seed meal, ashes or mushroom compost) to boost the bulbs toward getting established and their best spring bloom. Wear a mask when using bone meal.
It is sweet pea planting time. That includes both types of sweet peas, ornamentals and edibles. Edibles will start to bear pods in about 90 days. If you prefer the sweetest sweet peas, buy the wrinkled seed varieties.
To grow ornamental flowering sweet peas, they will need to be started soon. For flowering sweet peas, a support in the form of a fence, trellis or shrub must be provided. They can grow on tomato cages and prefer full sun.
To grow on a fence, dig a trench one foot deep and six to eight inches wide. Break up and loosen the soil at the bottom of the trench. Plant the sweet pea seed in the bottom of the trench, do not backfill the trench. Cover the seeds with about one to two inches of loose soil, water well and let grow until the little viney tendrils are about six to seven inches tall and growing toward the top of the trench. Gently pull more dirt in around the base stems, to support the delicate stems as they grow.
Weekly, pull more dirt in as the little vines grow upwards, eventually the vines will be growing on your fence and the soil will be level above the seed. This places the roots a foot under ground where they will stay cool when our hot spring arrives and that allows them to bloom until it gets really hot and the vines are killed back by the heat.
Sweet pea blossoms have a wonderful, sweet floral scent. You can buy a pastel color mix or a package of vivid colors. Both are very beautiful but I prefer pastels. Just a few blooming stems cut and brought inside will perfume a room.
This is a beautiful time of year. I heard the sandhill cranes for the first time this morning. And there were about 100 black birds, the first blackbirds I have seen this year. When I was a kid they came in flocks of thousands. Their wings made a whispering sound in the air, as thousands would settle on the ground and in the branches of the pecan trees and the recently harvested corn fields.
Pecan tree limbs are bare and so beautifully silhouetted against the evening sky. The Western sky is often painted in layers of colors as the sun slides below the tree line. Late autumn is such a peaceful, quiet and serene time.
The Winter Solstice is this week. It will be the shortest day and the longest night of the year, the first day of winter. The sun's arc across the sky will be at its southernmost point. Shadows are the longest they will be until this time next year. As the sun begins its rise back toward the center of the sky, shadows will grow shorter until they are at their shortest at the summer solstice in June.
There is so much wilted and dead foliage in most of the flower beds. I plan to cut it off near the ground and leave it over the roots. The foliage will provide protection for the roots. Decaying foliage will release nutrients back into the soil.
The crinums were killed back to a mound of dead straps, almost all species. They will come back in spring but will be slow after being damaged.
One species of ginger, an orange flowering one, was only slightly nipped by the cold. Growing on the south side of the front porch, it is still as tall as the roof. It is actually smothering out firespike, a red flowering perennial, that faithfully returns for many years and requires no care.
I am out of space. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas and joyful holidays to all.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
