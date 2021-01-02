GROOMS GARDENING: Wishing for a better year in 2021

We have made it to 2021; we're all hoping this will be a much better year than the last one. We have a clean slate and hopefully everything will begin to improve with our country's health and everyone's finances.
The recent winter weather has been a shock after the two very mild past winters. I had ice in my birdbaths all day and on top of the five-gallon rooting buckets. A few things made it through the first freeze but the 20s took everything down.
Camellia blooms that were fully open, were frozen. If the bloom's sheath was not split, those blooms will open and bloom beautifully. We will still have camellia flowers after the cold passes.
I do not know of any camellia shows that will be held this winter. They, like many other horticultural associations, have been put on hold until the virus is under control.
There have been many migrating birds coming through my yard. My number-two cat is a huntress and she chases anything that moves. So far, she has caught and killed a snake, mole, a robin and woodpecker and that's just what she brought up and left on the carport floor.
I hate that she kills birds but she prefers to be outside rather than inside and can flash through the door quicker than I can close it. My old cat only hunts the food bowl and my bed.
Fruit trees are certainly getting enough chill-hours this winter. There should be good fruit production this coming spring – if we don't have a late freeze that kills the flowers. Even trees like pear and plum need coolness to prepare the plant for bloom in spring.
Peaches must have a certain number of chill hours or they will bear very poorly. Ornamental trees, such as Bradford pears, plums and crabapples will bloom much heavier after a cold winter.
Flowering quince should start blooming after a stretch of warm days just like tea olive trees. The buds on Japanese magnolias are very swollen, I hope they hold until cold weather is over or the beautiful blooms will be frozen and ruined.
Japanese magnolias are known to be very early bloomers, often their flowers are killed over and over, as freezes sweep through our area. Japanese magnolias are a vision of beauty in the spring. If you're interested in having one for your garden, buy while they are dormant.
Buying fruit trees locally will probably give the best results. Fruit trees are bred for different zones (we are in a very hot-summer zone) 8b or 9a, buying locally will give you trees that are acclimated to this area and they will do better than ones shipped in from northern states.
Local nurseries will stock fruit tree varieties that are suitable for this area. When you order from a catalog, you may receive varieties that are better suited for northern or western states.
Summer was too hot to do anything outside and now it is too cold. I have a dozen excuses why I should just stay inside where it's warm.
Keep an eye on your potted plants, you don't want to have brought bugs, slugs and other thugs in on the plants when you brought them in for winter.
If any outdoor plants appear to be dead, don't dispose of them yet; warm weather may revive them.
If your outdoor plants receive damage, do not start trying to remove the damaged tissue, just leave it there and it will provide protection for the roots through the rest of the winter.
That's about all I can think of to talk about, guess my brain has slowed down from the cold. Smile.
See you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
