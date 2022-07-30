The last day of July has arrived. We are nearing the middle of summer. The celebrated Mid-Summer Day has traditionally been June 24. It is six months before Christmas, on the birthday of John the Baptist. It is said to be mid-summer because it is the middle of the growing season and not the middle of the three-month span that we call summer.
Ancient traditions involved pagan bonfires, dancing and feasting; these rituals were brought into the early church to attract pagans to church activities. Almost everyone was involved in farming and vegetable growing.
Dirt from big bonfires was mixed with seed to protect them, before planting. The dirt under the big fires contained potassium from burnt wood and mixing with seed would have given the sprouting seed a boost in growth.
Humans have been immersed in plants since our beginnings. As nomadic hunters and gatherers, the elders in the clans knew where to find food sources through the seasons and where herds of animals traveled annually to graze. Without plants, our world would be an oxygen-free environment without life forms as we know them.
Have you noticed the rising green columns of vines that are growing rampantly with recent rains? They can cover a waist- to shoulder-tall shrub in a couple of weeks. There are many types of vines and all weedy ones are trying to outgrow each other in their rush to get sunlight. Most are heavy seed producers and before the growing season closes they will leave thousands of seed for future generations.
July is the month to start pinching or trimming back mums to make them produce more flowering tips in autumn. Remove the tips of each stem, up to an inch, to stimulate new growth. Continue pinching out growth tips every two weeks until September, then stop for blooms to form.
All annuals can be trimmed back after they start getting leggy and flowering is sparse. On plants that have grown long stems, cut back about 50%, on bushy-type plants the outer tips can be sheared back several inches to reshape and jump-start new growth. Trimming will remove flowers for two to three weeks but will result in more flowers eventually.
If you want to grow your own vegetable seedlings for fall planting, it is time to buy seeds before the selection is gone. If only experimenting with a new plant, a few can be bought in fall, but with plants costing $3-5 each, it is much cheaper to buy a seed pack and grow your own.
Cabbages, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and other vegetables grow to transplant- size in six to eight weeks. Plan to have them ready to plant by mid-October.
It is much too early to plant vegetables that are direct-seeded into the garden for winter growth. But you can go ahead and get your seed when buying seed for transplants.
Lettuces of several types can be grown here. Buy loose-leaf types, head lettuce does not do well this far south. There are many loose-leaf varieties on the market. Buy cabbage grown for family use; these will be smaller heads and can grow to maturity in our short mild winters. We can grow savory cabbage, red cabbage, just not the very large heads that will reach 25-30 pounds. They take longer growing periods than we have and are often types used for making sauerkraut and kimchi.
Spinach, kale, mustard, turnips, rutabagas and salad mixes are available along with carrots, beets, onions, parsley, dill, chives and many more.
Lots of summer flowers are blooming. Summer phlox, P. paniculata, is lovely and puts out a cluster of blooms, much loved by pollinators. Mine are lilac and they last for years; flowering is effortless and the strong hardy perennial needs very little care.
The only disease that affects them is mildew in very dry weather. This can be controlled by a surface spray of water, few drops of dish detergent and baking soda. Use a tablespoon of soda mixed with a gallon of water. This simple mixture will kill mildew by changing the pH of the leaf surface. The dish detergent will make the solution stick to the foliage and last longer.
Pine cone gingers are producing the cones that will grow, swell up, become waxy and turn red for fall. It seems early but they grow slowly and are currently about the size of a small lemon.
Cannas are blooming in abundance with their bright colors and tropical foliage. These perennials grow stronger and multiply each year. They divide by tuber growth. I had a patch of brilliant red in a bed near the road.
After all the county's effort to destroy everything along the road with their daily discing and bulldozing back and forth over the old flower bed, there are four plants that have managed to survive. The contractors have not been out here in many weeks and plants are trying to come back and live. Those few cannas are so healthy and dark green, I am sure they will get them when they return. The dirt road was graded a few days ago and now it does not take 15 minutes to drive the mile and a half to the paved road.
Rambled on too long, out of space. See you in a couple of weeks.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
