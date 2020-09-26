We have reached the last few days of September. Officially, autumn has arrived; the weather has pleasantly cooled down and fall is in the air. Leaves of many trees are floating on the breeze, twirling around as they fall to the ground.
The beginning of the copper color is creeping into the leaves of crepe myrtles. Flower buds cover the tips of Japanese magnolias, camellias and azaleas; they will hold their flower buds until early spring.
Early-flowering species of goldenrod are showing bright gold flowers. Angel's trumpets and tree morning glory are both covering themselves in flowers from all of the abundant rain we have received.
Wild morning-glory vines are forming large masses of lilac flowers that climb up and over whatever is in their path. The pretty flowers cascade over shrubs, perennials, fences, and of course, some of our favorite flowers.
The leaves of tulip poplar trees are banana-yellow and color the ground beneath their tall strong trunks. In spring, the trees produce tulip-shaped, multi-colored melon, green and yellow flowers. The flowers are borne high in the limbs of the trees, so the only ones you can actually hold are the ones the squirrels have bitten off and thrown down.
Squirrels are eating the bright red seed of Southern Magnolia grandiflora out of the seed pods. My magnolia tree is large and I probably saw about a dozen blooms on it but could only reach two or three.
The tree is covered with seed pods and each pod was a flower. The squirrels ate hundreds of flowers through the summer and now they are back after the seed.
If you want to grow a magnolia tree from seed, now is the time to gather the seeds from parks, city property, friends and cemeteries. Choose bright red seed that are intact and not damaged. Place the seeds in a shallow container, add water and let them sit for two to three days.
The fleshy coating on the seeds contain a sprout inhibitor, remove the flesh by rubbing a handful of soaked seed against a piece of screen wire, sandpaper or against concrete. Do not be rough, you do not want to damage the true seed inside, just remove most of the coating.
Place potting soil in a plastic bag and moisten it. You want it just slightly damp, place the seed in the potting soil, wrap the bag with a couple of paper towels and place in your refrigerator. The seeds will stay cool, moist and in a dark place until spring arrives and then you can take them out and plant them.
This method usually yields a good germination rate.
You can also use paper towels inside the plastic bag to hold the moisture around the seed. Check on the seed every two weeks and make sure they are still slightly damp, they should not totally dry out.
It is time to buy your spring-flowering bulbs. Buy bulbs that are firm and do not have any mold or mildew on them. The larger the bulb, the larger the flower will be. Tulip bulbs must be chilled in the refrigerator for about six weeks before they are planted in the soil. We do not receive enough cold down here for the bulbs to chill under ground.
Tulip bulbs will not survive our hot summer and they will not bloom a second year. They must be considered an annual in the Coastal South.
Place your bulbs in a plastic sack (not air tight) and store them in your fridge until late November and then plant, so they can put out roots and get established before they begin to produce above-ground growth.
Do not allow them to be near ripening fruit, especially apples. Ripening fruit gives off ethylene gas which will kill the forming flower inside bulbs.
If you are planting hyacinths, they should also be chilled before being planted. They do not have to be dug up and re-chilled each winter. Hyacinths will survive for a few years before they fade away from too much heat.
Crocus are another bulb that will not thrive in our climate. They will bloom for a few years and slowly become smaller with each passing year, until they do not return one spring.
Daffodils, narcissus, leucojum, amaryllis, any iris species except bearded or German, agapanthus, crinums, glads and jonquils will do good in our area. They will multiply each year and return every spring with more flowers.
When planting bulbs give them the best spot possible and prepare the soil properly, you will not be planting them for years, if ever again. Plant in a spot where they can grow for several years.
Many spring-flowering bulbs will bloom and the foliage will complete their cycle before most deciduous trees put out foliage. Bulb foliage must always complete its green cycle and begin to fade away before the foliage is cut down. That is the time the foliage converts sunlight into energy and stores it in the bulb, so it can bloom the next year.
I am making progress on the magnificent weed patch. I found the camellia bush and can now see the bird bath, if this cooler weather holds, maybe it will.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
