We have reached the last week of February and still haven't gotten a killing freeze. We have had frosty mornings and chilly nights, but nothing really cold.
Many plants have had the tops and leaves nipped back by frost but most of the plants are still alive near the roots.
Did you get your roses cut back by the middle of the month? I got most of mine trimmed back and then it started raining and that was the end of my work day.
I only have a few; one tea rose, three old-variety bush roses, three Lady Banksias (one white and two yellow), two caneing and one rampant grower that spreads over the ground with canes everywhere and never gets taller than 18 inches and has thorns covering the branches.
So many chores to do. I don't know if I'll ever get them done before spring arrives. The little peat pots are waiting to be filled with soil and have seed planted in them. Ground space needs to be cleared for annuals to be put out later on and also I want to form a seed bed to plant lots of starter seeds.
All of my beds are so full of weeds and small green onions that they look overgrown and full. There are not even any plants in some of them, just magnificently healthy weeds and long runners of St. Augustine grass.
Fruit trees need to be planted now. Bare-root fruit trees require a little more care than those that are container-grown. A bare-root tree does not have any small feeder roots, only the main stabilizing roots. Before the tree can begin to feed itself, it must grow a new network of feeder roots. Do not let the soil dry out around recently planted trees or shrubs.
Do not use chemical fertilizers when planting bare root trees of any kind. Chemicals in fertilizers can burn the newly emerging, delicate roots. Use only organic fertilizers if you plan to add them to the soil when planting your bare root trees. Organic fertilizers or any type of natural food for plants. Leaves are excellent, along with plant residue, small branches, bark, blood meal, bone meal, aged manure, basically any product made by Mother Nature will improve the texture, water-holding ability and fertility of soil.
We have already had temperatures reaching the 80s this winter. Soon days will be so warm that it will not be as healthy for plants to be set out. All shrubby or woody plants need to be planted before it gets any warmer.
Established shrubs and trees need to be fertilized in February or early March. A general purpose fertilizer such as 10-10-10 is good for shrubs, trees and vegetables.
We have a good moisture level in the soil and should not have to spend much time watering. This is the time to put out a pre-emergent herbicide if you plan to use one this spring. The herbicide needs to be on the soil when the first weed seeds start to germinate, it has no effect after the seeds have sprouted.
I have a large patch, about 12' by 12', in my backyard and I do not think it has any grass left. Between the armadillos, the very active moles and weeds that smothered out the grass, if I kill the weeds, I think that would just leave bare dirt. I am sure there will be a big healthy crop of summer weeds coming along soon to fill the space; may try to sprig St. Augustine when pulling the runners out of flower beds and around borders.
The first blooming tips are coming out on spirea bushes, Bride's wreath, as it is most commonly known. These are beautiful, hardy, pest-free, perennial shrubs. The small shrub is a spot of pure white when flowering in spring. The plant blooms on old wood and is among the first to flower in South Georgia.
There are several species of spirea. The long-branched, multi- stemmed shrub that covers its branches with masses of white flowers is most often seen.
The flowers are grouped in small clusters and grow all along the stems. There are single and double flowering varieties, the double-flowering types appear fuller and brighter than the single-flowering variety. Whether single or double flowering, the shrubs are easy to root.
After the shrubs have put out foliage and turned green, stem cuttings can be taken at anytime. They seem to root better in soil than in water.
Take cuttings from the plant about six to eight inches long and keep in moist soil. They usually root within a couple of months and, when large enough, can be planted in the landscape. Keep in a shady spot until rooted and beginning to show growth.
There is also a pink flowering spirea; it is low-growing and slow-growing. It does not flower as profusely as the larger white flowering varieties and may take several years to grow up to waist high.
Spireas are good plants for pollinators, especially butterflies. Their flat clustered-together flowers make a landing perch and offer many nectar tubes in one spot.
The Garden Center is holding a morning of seminars at The Crescent reception hall. Everyone is invited to come, it is free and open to the public. The topics are honey bees, native independent bee houses and making herbal salves. We will have three speakers and the event will be from 10-12 a.m., Feb. 27, at 904 N. Patterson St. Parking is available behind The Crescent gardens off Toombs Street.
We are about a month away from the spring equinox. Winter is fleeting here and we should enjoy every sign of it; the bare tree branches, the peace of the still landscape, gnarled stumps, free of weedy camouflage, tell of when they had their day in the sun. Flowering bulbs surround old homesteads, where usually the chimney is all that is left, with weeds falling over from winter, the bulbs bright flowers are beautiful for a few weeks.
I am almost out of space and will close here. Hope everyone can get rid of their pesky weeds and vicious vines and get their garden ducks in a row. See you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in South Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.