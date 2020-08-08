It is already the 9th of August. Time seems to fly by looked at from a distance, but days can seem very long at times.
If you plan to have a fall garden; it's time to be getting your seed, preparing the soil and planning to plant soon.
There are many vegetables that we can grow during our winter. Most of these vegetables are very healthy for us, not difficult to grow and thrive in our cool winters.
Root vegetables include radishes, beets, turnips, rutabagas, onions, carrots. and garlic.
Vegetables that are harvested above ground include many varieties of cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, mustard, lettuces of many types and varieties, Brussels sprouts, Swiss chard, spinach, English peas, a.k.a. sweet garden peas and many others.
Produce has gotten very expensive and will probably become more expensive. A small garden can yield many meals for your table and after the cost of the seed, sweat equity is all that's required.
A winter garden is never bothered by insects as much as a summer garden and diseases are less prevalent in the cooler dryer weather.
This is a good time for rooting cuttings taken from shrubs. Take a cutting about a foot long, strip off the lower leaves and place the cutting in clean water. Keep the cutting in a shady area, but where it does receive light. Some shrubs root better with shorter cuttings.
Hydrangeas will readily root from a six-inch cutting if there are several leaf nodes on the cutting.
Most shrub cuttings will root better in soil than in water. A loose soil mix and keeping the soil constantly damp will give good results. The water will have to be changed every few days, if you decide to root in water. Bacteria grows in the water and as the plant takes up the water the bacteria clogs their receptor ports.
If the cutting has very large leaves, it is OK to cut the leaves in half discarding the outer portion. The less foliage, the smaller the demand on the developing root system.
Lots of shrubs can have cuttings taken now. Gaedenias, altheas, hibiscus, duetzia, flowering almond, jessamine, shrimp plant, perennial sages, angel's trumpets. Tree morning-glory, brides wreath, azaleas, Confederate rose, lantans, free plants can root through the cool winter months and hopefully be put out in the garden when spring weather arrives.
Don't overheat during the long hot days of August.
See you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
