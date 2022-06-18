The weather has been hot and dry in my area for the last two weeks. We got one good shower but they keep popping up all around.
Hydrangeas are wilted, even the petals of the flowers are drooping. Summer phlox have their main stem showing a graceful arch, with the growing tip looking at the soil instead of the sky due to dehydration.
I water small-container plants everyday, because of the small amount of soil to hold moisture for their roots. Larger containers hold more water and can go three to four days without watering but keep check on them until you know the needs of a plant and how well the soil holds water.
Windy days pull much more moisture out of containers than a still day. During a heat wave or windy days, some plants need watering each day to keep them from being heat and drought stressed.
Tropical plants have had millennium to adapt to hot temperatures and abundant water. Tropicals are popular in this area as the soil in our zone does not freeze and many can survive without being dug and stored until spring. Some are old favorites passed along in families and neighborhoods for decades.
We are going to discuss pass-a-long plants. As the name indicates these are most often acquired from a friend or family. Hardy, easy to grow and usually multiplying, these plants rarely die and there is not a repeat need to replace them. Nurseries often stock only repeating-sales plants and pass-a-longs can be difficult to find at plant stores because there is low demand for them.
We will go through topical plants. Ginger lilies first come to mind with their attractive, carefree foliage and many different bloom forms and colors.
Many gingers have a cone at some stage of their blooming cycle. In some genus, the cone and not the actual flower is the outstanding part.
Pinecone gingers, Zingiber zerumbet, have small white or pale yellow flowers that grow out of the bright red waxy-looking cones. This is a very hardy fast-multiplying plant that spreads by rhizomes. The foliage is slow to appear in spring, but when up, grows fast, up to five feet tall. The red cones are produced on a scape (12 inches or taller) rising from the soil line near the foliage. Cones can grow to eight inches long, they produce a skin-soothing gel that helps arms scratched or irritated by pulling weeds or pruning.
After the cones mature, cut one off its scape, turn upside down and gently squeeze the cone, the gel will drip out, some shampoos have ginger extracts in their formula. The foliage and gel have a lemony scent. If you cut the foliage down in fall to easily see the red cones, place it in paths you walk for about three to four days, as the leaves are walked on the fragrance is given off.
Butterfly gingers, Hedychium coronarium, the white-flowering ginger grows about five-feet tall with one main stem that supports foliage. The green cone-like flower bud grows at the top of the main stem, producing dozens of beautiful butterfly-like flowers.
The flowers are about three to four inches across, and looks like its namesake with pure white double wings and even antenna that grow from the body area. The flowers produce a wonderful flowery-fruity smell that they release in late evening.
Each blooms lasts about two days but each cone holds many days of fresh blooms as the flowers keep opening. Butterfly gingers grow from rhizomes that will spread, quickly if they are in a wet or damp area.
There are many beautiful gingers with flowers from white with lilac veins, to bright red, yellows, orange, pink and white.
The magnificent Naked Lady flowers, Curcuma Cordata, are mainly the bright, vivid pink cones and the small yellowish flowers peeking out of the cone's bracts are rarely noticed.
There many species and cultivars of gingers, a pleasure of scents and a delight of colors and forms await the ginger grower.
Spiral ginger, Acostus species, such as spiacrus or scaber, offer usual spiral-growing foliage with one main stem. The reddish flowers form at the top of the stem, they are eatable and in countries where ginger is plentiful the flowers are eaten in salads. I have never tried eating the flowers.
Hedychium gardnerianum are very similar gingers with little difference in foliage but flower size, scent and colors vary through subspecies. The ones with larger petals are beautiful and usually are scented. The small-petaled ones have flowers that are very well spaced in perfect order, the petals are too small to flop or droop but most of the small-flowered ones do not smell. The luscious colors are red, pink, yellow, orange and the flowers are displayed at the top of the main stem of each plant.
We have touched on a few gingers that grow well here but there are many more that will bring lushness and beautiful foliage to your garden in our zone.
Next time we will talk about other tropical plants that will grow well in our area.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.