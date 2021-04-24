We have reached the last week of April. It has been a beautiful month with masses of green growth and flowers blooming everywhere. The warm days and cool nights have been so pleasant, we must enjoy them while we can, because we know what is coming later in the summer.
Amaryllis Garden Club is holding its Spring Plant Swap and Sale on the front lawn of the Crescent on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m..
Everyone is invited to come to the swap and sale. There is no charge to bring plants to sell or swap. We want all gardeners in the community to come out and see what is offered by local gardeners.
This is a great way to tell what grows well in our area. All plants are very reasonably priced and we usually have a wide variety. Come out Saturday morning and visit with other gardeners and have a great time talking plants with other plant enthusiasts.
Town & Country Garden Club will be at the swap and sale with their caladium bulbs. There are 19 varieties offered this year. There are too many to try to describe but they are all beautiful and will make a grand display in your garden.
There are varieties of the fancy leaves, these are the broad leaves and many varieties of Lance-leafed caladiums, which are more strap like. There are white leaves with beautiful pink or green veins, there are pink leaves with white or green veins and there are bright red leaves with green veins and edges. Out of the many varieties offered this year, there is a beauty for your garden.
Lance-leafed bulbs cost $1.25 per bulb and all of the fancy leafed bulbs are 70 cents per bulb. The bulbs may be bought in any amount from one to several dozen.
Town & Country will also have their Kombi Shovels and trowels for sale. These are great tools, I have had three over the last 30 years and really enjoy them.
Roses seem to be at their peak now. I have seen several small rose beds around town and they are unbelievably beautiful.
Knock Out roses are putting on a spectacular show everywhere. It seems like half of the businesses in town have them in their landscaping and they are truly a Knock Out vision. The whole bush is covered with hundreds of roses, the dark red seems to be the most popular and is commonly seen. These rosebushes are hard to miss in a landscape.
Knock Out roses are rarely bothered by common rose pests; they do not have to be sprayed weekly to prevent disease and insects from attacking them. In the last few years, a tiny creeping insect has began to be a problem but the problem can be alleviated by not planting the rose bushes close enough that they can touch.
Iris season is upon us. Many species of iris are blooming at this time. I like all flowers but amaryllis and iris are two of my favorites.
Iris have few pests that bother them. I have always read about the iris borer – a worm that bores in to the rhizome and eats the inside. I have never seen evidence of iris borer in any of my iris. Iris multiply through the years, they can spread far by underground creeping rhizomes.
Iris also produce seed each year; the seed can be gathered and planted and will produce seedlings when 1 to 1 1/2 years. I do not pollinate iris, I leave it to the bees and insects and they do a great job. It is very rare that the iris do not set seed. Each iris bloom puts out a pod that has many hard seed in it.
Many different types of iris grow in our area, but the big bearded iris that most people think of when the word iris is spoken do not grow very well due to the intense summer heat. They will survive for a few years, but usually fade away. The other many species do well, multiply and grow stronger with each passing year. I am going to share some photos of iris with you.
We have many chores to get done. As spring rolls along new species of flowers bud and bloom, always presenting fresh blooms for our enjoyment and to feed wildlife and for the plants to reproduce and form seeds. What a wonderful world we live in, may we appreciate its beauty and bounty.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
