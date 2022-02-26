We have had some nice days this past week; warm and sunny and although it is not officially spring, it feels like spring is in the air.
Carolina Jessamine, Gelsemium sempervirens is an evergreen, twining, climbing perennial vine that is long-lived. The flowers grow in clusters, they are bright yellow, bell-shaped blooms and are one of the first to bloom in late winter. This is the state flower of North Carolina.
Jessamine grows along fence rows, roadsides and climbs pine trees dripping yellow flowers along the length of the vine. There is a lot of jessamine along Bemiss Road, it is easy to see the yellow clusters clinging to whatever supports the vine. With most trees bare the flowers show up very well.
Delicate little wild violets, Johnny-jump-ups, are flowering a few inches above the ground. The dainty flowers are purple/violet with a yellow throat. The plants are perennial and they produce so many seeds from each flower it is surprising they don't form a ground cover. The heart-shaped leaves are evergreen and it is a very pretty miniature plant.
If you are taking advantage of this pleasant weather to clean up debris from winter, do not cut down the foliage of any bulbs, the foliage must be allowed to complete its growth cycle before being cut down or the bulbs will not flower next year. Lycoris radiata, spider, hurricane or surprise lilies have foliage storing energy in the bulbs for next fall's blooms. Do not disturb it until the foliage dies down naturally, it will shrivel away in early summer.
After camellias complete blooming they can be pruned if needed, this is the season to prune them. All bushes will not need pruning, only if you want to reduce their size or need to open their center up to sunlight and air circulation.
Camellias are slow growing and do not need to be pruned every year. After they finish flowering, the fallen flowers should be raked up and removed. Petal blight can live from year to year in the debris of spent flowers, do not put the dead flowers in a compost pile, remove them from your property in a plastic bag.
Roses should be pruned in February, the easy to remember date is Valentine's Day, but as that has passed, anytime the rest of the month is fine. Cut out any dead branches, any that rub another branch and open the center up to sunlight. Main canes need to be reduced to 12 to 18 inches above the soil line.
Pruning energizes the bushes, helps them grow stronger canes for the growing season and removes old foliage that drains food from the roots. Cut on an angle and always just above an outward facing growth bud, you want new growth to grow toward the outside of the bush to keep an open center as much as possible.
When pruning any type of bush or tree except roses, never remove more than 1/3 of the plant. If a greater amount is cut off it will highly stress the plant and raise the chance it might not survive. Many experiments have proved this to be true of woody trees and shrubs.
To lower a fast-growing shrub it is often better to remove older branches near the base of the plant, this will thin out the foliage and encourage new growth from the bottom of the plant.
Nandinas, heavenly bamboo, should be cut in a waterfall style. The front of the bush should be cut low, the middle of the bush cut 1/2 of the height off and on the back 1/3 of the foliage just trim the tops, which will remove the sight of tall leafless stems and in fall will give space for the decorative berries to be seen on all three levels.
Plants that bloom in summer or fall can be pruned to remove old wood now, if they bloom on new wood. Angel's trumpets, Burgmansia; many Hibiscus species (altheas, confederate roses, rose mallows); any shrub that dies back to the ground in winter and emerges from the soil line in spring, can be pruned now. Old wood is last year's growth, new wood is this year's growth.
If you have visions of growing more flowers or vegetables this summer, but don't have space in your current beds, plan now and create a new bed. If you prefer not to use Round Up or a similar chemical, you can clear a space by solarization.
This is when you cover the ground with any material that will prevent the area from getting rain and light. You can use tin, cardboard, thick layers of newspapers or whatever you have on hand. The heat build up under the material will kill grass and many seeds. This is a slow method for lazy gardeners but it is very effective if started early enough to completely kill perennial weeds with well-established root systems.
Most of the shade here is from pecan trees, they don't leaf out until April, early on there is not any protection from the direct sun.
Plants are like people, they will sunburn if not conditioned to sunlight by exposure, just like a human getting a tan. Short periods of light daily for a few days, then increase time by 20 minutes every few days until the plant can take full day sun. Burned plants may develop brown-edged holes in the leaves, brown around the edge of the leaves or pale tan spots with very thin skin on leaves.
A burn doesn't heal, it will be there until the leaf is removed. All plants can never be conditioned to a full day of sun, some plants never need direct sunlight, only bright light for a few hours per day.
I hope everyone enjoyed the past few beautiful days. It has been so nice. See you in a couple of weeks.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
