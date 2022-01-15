GROOMS GARDENING: She's back: Hello, dear friends, readers

It has been nine or 10 months since we last chatted.
My life changed in a split-second with a fall and severe concussion, also shattering my right wrist. I am right-handed, of course and was instantly rendered almost helpless. After hospital, surgery and eight weeks in a cast, came months of out-patient rehab.
Now I can comb my hair, brush my teeth and most other daily chores; buttons and hair pins are still difficult for me to manage. My balance has been affected, so I am unsteady at times and occasionally stagger but the worst is not being able to work in the garden.
I could not work outside in 2020 due to knee surgery in the spring, spring of 2021 brought wrist surgery and "the staggers" so two years have passed and my garden is head high in weeds and dead vines binding everything together. A constant source of dismay.
We endured another scorching summer, lovely pleasant fall and recently some actual winter weather.
With the accumulation of temperatures under 45 degrees (chill hours) camellias are blooming all over our neighborhoods. I have two Japanese magnolia trees; one has three blooms and the other one is in full bloom in the top third of the tree.
We are enjoying fall, winter and early spring flowers; red hot poker stalks linger from fall, still bright red and yellow at the top. Sasanqua camellias from fall; and now japonicas are the big flower producers during winter. Narcissus a.k.a. paperwhites, have been blooming for a month and some have about bloomed out.
Bulbs that have been chilling in the fridge or just waiting to be planted, need to get into the soil as soon as you can manage. This is only for spring-flowering bulbs.
Summer-flowering bulbs ( lilies, glads, dahlia, caladiums, cannas and tuberous begonias) need warmer soil before being planted. Plant the spring bulbs, water in well and sprinkle fertilizer over the disturbed soil. The bulbs will slowly awaken; put out roots, foliage follows quickly and soon bloom scapes are shooting up.
Most spring-flowering bulbs that do well in our area are perennials. They will multiply from year to year and over time grow so crowded they need to be lifted and thinned out. After the bulbs have a few years to get started, each one doubles every year, so you may have to dig and replant every decade.
Lots of cool-season vegetables and flowers can be planted now from seed. Many seeds prefer cool moist conditions to germinate and begin their life cycle. Many kinds and types of "greens" grow best in winter. They have a much better taste, never bitter if raised in cool temperatures, more tender and crisp, especially when they are fresh-picked from your yard or garden. Never grow anything you will eat where insecticides, herbicides and fungicides or any other toxins have been sprayed or spread.
Lots of vegetables we don't often grow here in the Coastal South, due to hot weather and high soil temperature at night, can be grown here with moderate success. If started early in the year and given time to produce before heat kills the plants.
Planted soon, the baby sprouts will grow quickly with hours of sunlight daily and weak fertilizer weekly, they should be ready to plant outside by March and get a jump-start from the still cool soil. Give a packet of seed a chance; try broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts or a leafy green like kale, mustard, turnips or many types of lettuces.
Beets, carrots, onions, radishes, rutabagas and other root vegetables need the soil well turned or loosened to 12 inches deep, sow the seed, water in well and they germinate quickly and don't have many problems.
If you are impatient and want to see results, sow a pack of radish seed lightly over the other seed. Radish sprout in seven to 10 days and will show where the slower sprouting seeds will come up. They mature so fast you can harvest them before they get big and are shaded out by thicker planted vegetables.
We have a new year ahead of us, open to all possibilities and activities. I hope it will be a great year for each and everyone of us. See you in a couple of weeks.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
