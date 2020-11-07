We are entering the second full week of November. This Wednesday will be Veterans Day, when everyone should remember the sacrifices of our military and honor them.
We have had some wonderfully pleasant weather for the last week.
It seems that growing things know the season is about to come to an end. Confederate Roses are covered in beautiful white or pink flowers. Little melampodium plants are covered in dime-sized yellow flowers.The plants are so covered in flowers the foliage is barely visible.
Little wild violets are already blooming, I was very surprised to see the tiny blooms on them this time of year. Butterfly weed has recovered from the monarch caterpillars stripping all their foliage off in early fall and they are now blooming again at the top of the three- to four-foot plants.
There are dozens and dozens of little four-to-six in plants volunteering and coming up in the grass within six to eight feet off the parent plants. I may pull them up and replant in an area where they will have plenty of room for the butterflies to visit next year.
The plants are perennials and even though a cold winter will take them to the dirt, they will be back in spring.
Mums are appearing in stores all over town. They are one of the brightest and boldest plants of the fall. If you are buying mums choose your plants carefully. Pick plants that are covered in closed buds.
Be sure one or two flowers are open to be positive you are getting the color you want. The closed buds will start to bloom within a few days and will bloom for a couple of weeks or more.
By purchasing plants that are just starting to bloom you will get a longer blooming time. Once a flower has opened and started to fade away, trim the flower off of the plant and more buds will form giving even more extended flowering.
After the pot of mums has bloomed through and will not bloom anymore this year, they can be planted in the garden, trimmed back to about six to seven inches, mulched and they will be a permanent perennial in your garden and will bloom each fall in the future.
Some of the most beautiful roses since spring are starting to bloom now. The cooler temperatures are good for the roses and they will last longer on the bushes. Many people want to trim their rose bushes back about this time of year, but the best time to prune back roses is in February.
If you have long arching canes on your roses they can be cut back, if they are not beginning to form more flowers. Always remove faded flowers, trimming back to healthy foliage.
In the past, experts have always stated roses should be trimmed back to a five leaf leaflet, now they suggest pruning to simply remove the faded rose and the stem below the flower. The theory is to leave as much foliage on the plant as possible yet remove the faded flower.
In the spring after the roses had bloomed, I trimmed back a foot or two of the stems. I lined them out, in a trench and never thought of them again. A week ago, I was surprised to see a deep pink rose blooming on a tiny little bush. Only one of the cuttings had rooted and even manage to bloom in the deep shade. When it gets a little cooler, I will lift it and put it in a better spot where it will get sun and be more protected.
The awful dirt road I live on is about to be paved, a project that may take up to a year. The county is going to take 30 feet of my property, from the road back into my yard.
I am going to lose three mature tung trees, a patch of Spanish bayonet, a large black walnut tree, three clumps of pampas grass, a red bud tree, two sagos, my magnificent Taiwan cherry tree, four crepe myrtles, a patch of Agaves, two large pecan trees, possibly a Japanese magnolia, a Oakleaf hydrangea, four red hot pokers, about 80 red spider lilies, daylilies, amaryllis, agapanthus and several large perennial Sages plus numerous small bulbs intermixed with all of the above and four roses, plus two Lady Banksia caning roses.
My neighbor down the road lives close to the road and I am wondering what the work crew will do when they are working on her area of road.
I hope to hire someone to dig the smaller things up so they can be moved, but the trees, of course, cannot be moved. I guess they will be destroyed.
I know we all have expectations of getting lots of chores done with the weather cooling off, my list is so long if I hung it at the top of the refrigerator, the list would probably reach down to the floor. But a garden is always a work in progress, I don't know of anyone who is ever totally satisfied with their garden and not wanting to put more plants or different plants in it.
I am out of space, I'll see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
