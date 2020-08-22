We are near the end of August, this is the last full week of the month. We can wishfully hope that we might begin to feel some cool evenings and mornings in September.
In years past, I would long for the middle of September because you could usually feel a break in the heat. Now we are lucky if the heat starts to drop by the middle of October, unless we have an early cold wave.
Pecan limbs are breaking under the weight of leaves and pecans when we have thunderstorms. I am getting a lot of new log borders and many have Resurrection fern, Polypodium polypodioides, growing on them.
I love this hardy little fern that is seemingly indestructible. When it is in need of water, it simply curls up, turns brown and appears to be dead; it is just conserving water. After a rain, brown little fronds unfurl, turn green and are beautiful ferns again. The ferns will live for a long time on the logs as their roots are in the bark and that keeps them from drying out.
Resurrection fern can be seen after a good rain on branches of oak and pecan trees that are growing horizontally. It might take them until the next morning to absorb enough water to resurrect and turn green.
This is a signature fern in the South as oaks are often shown with it growing along their branches in pictures and films.
Days are growing shorter and we’re about a month away from the autumnal equinox in September. Soon we will be able to notice a difference in the amount of sunlight, potted plants will have to be considered with the shortened hours of sun. Fall and winter-blooming containers may need attention now.
Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti need to be checked to see if soil should be added to their containers, start a fertilizing program to ensure lush blooms for the holidays and place them where they will receive fewer hours of light. Decreasing hours of sunlight will trigger them to prepare for blooming in winter.
When fertilizing a mature plant you want to bloom, use a formula with a high second number. Phosphorus is a bloom promoting mineral and in young plants it promotes root growth.
Begin feeding all plants you expect to bloom this winter, except for amaryllis. If you are going to force your bulbs to bloom for the holidays, they need to go through a dormant spell before they will began growing and preparing to bloom. Let the soil dry out completely, the amaryllis straps will shrivel and dry up and this forces them to become dormant and allows the bulbs to begin forming the next buds inside, that will bloom when revived after a few weeks.
I have a patch of dying hymencallis lilies in the middle of a row of bulbs. Found a group of amaryllis with yellow foliage and soft bulbs, a sure sigh of the amaryllis weevil. Everything needs to be treated with Bayer Advanced with imidacloprid granules again, guess the wet summer dissolved them quicker than usual.
Scatter fertilizer over your Spider Lily bulbs, Lycoris radiata. They will begin to bloom in September and are already active inside the bulb preparing the blooms. They bloom on a scape before any foliage comes up, it is very easy for the slender scapes to be cut down before the bright red flowers open. Abundant rains often bring them into bloom, which is why they are called hurricane or surprise lilies by many gardeners.
I found scale on two camellias, also on my two largest birds of paradise. They need to be sprayed with neem oil to get the scale under control. Sasanqua camellias will be blooming by the end of September. They bloom without receiving chill hours unlike Japonicas which will not bloom until after a certain number of chill hours according to species.
Crinum plants have produced bulblets at the top of the flowering scape. The scapes always fall over after blooming, any bulblets that have formed will be down near the ground.
If you find any do not harvest them until their source of food from the scape has dried up. They will no longer continue to grow and can be gathered then. They can be placed in shallow water or planted immediately, they will begin to grow in two to three weeks.
The new bulblets will be winter hardy if mulched the first winter. They may bloom by the second or third year.
I am out of space, see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.