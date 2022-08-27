It has been about a month since we talked last. My granddaughter and I went to the Smoky Mountains for a week; the first time I have been in a few years.
We visited the place where my husband, son and I lived for four to five years and I was shocked by the many changes in the last eight years, the last time I went to Cosby, Tennessee. Upon returning I was hit by a stomach virus, arthritis and fibromyalgia flare all at the same time. The fibro-fog has decreased and I can think more clearly now.
We are in the last few days of August and cooler days of autumn are on the minds of most of us. Many gardens have peaked and most annuals have started to fade and some just burnt up in the intense heat.
Fall bloomers will provide color until winter. Autumn clematis is already flowering with a mass of small white frothy flowers that cover the tops of the vines. This clematis is so hardy if you ever have one that does well and is allowed to complete their cycle, you will find the vines for the next few years coming up in places far from the mother.
Unless you are a meticulous gardener, the vines will most likely not be noticed until they begin to flower in fall. I have never looked for, nor seen seed from the vines, but little ones always come up somewhere nearby.
Clematis are perennial and if not severely pruned after frost kills the foliage, they will grow larger each year and take over plants near them. Once I foolishly planted a clematis on one side of a tall metal arch, a Confederate jasmine, Trachelospermum jasminoides, on the opposite side. It was supposed to be the entrance to a very shady garden. The vines tried to grow across the top of the arch and out do each other.
They eventually took over the English dogwood, Cornus sp., and the Deutzia gracilis, growing about five feet away. The pathway through the arch was sown up by vines and became impassable. If you plant either of these lovely white-flowering vines, place them beside a tall pine or sturdy fence, they will try to take over.
Have you noticed bloom buds forming on camellia bushes? If not fed earlier in the season, the bushes will benefit from a light feeding now. Do not over do it, you want to support bud growth but not to force the bushes into heavy foliage growth. If branches are near the dirt, diseases can get on them easily. Camellias need their branches pruned so they will not sweep or touch the soil. Petal blight lives in the soil from year to year, that is why we rake up fallen petals and remove them after blooming in spring.
Scale is occasionally a problem on camellias. Check on the underside of the leaves, if there are small white spots that you can scratch off, that's scale.
They are controlled by spraying the underside of the foliage. Buy an insecticide that says it controls scale, mix according to directions and spray well; the liquid must get on the scale to kill it.
Scale feeds on the sap of the plant and weakens it. Sometimes the foliage will develop yellow spots on some leaf surfaces or cause the leaves to distort by trying to curl under.
Butterfly gingers, Hedychium gardnervianum, are flowering now. They grow about five feet tall and display a green cone at the top of foliage, filled with several lovely sweet scented flowers that are shaped like a butterfly. The flowers have a wonderful mixture of Gardenia and fresh peaches smell. Each day more white flowers are produced from the cones and they continue to produce for close to a month.
Most parts of ginger plants are eatable, some are medicinal and said to help different ailments from heartburn, headaches, upset stomachs and inflammation.
Pinecone gingers, Zingiber zerumbet, are forming their cones that will become waxy looking and turn red in mid to late September. The cones grow on a scape (leafless stem) that arises from the rhizome roots that grow just underground.
The pinecone gingers have lightly lemon-scented foliage. The mature red cones have liquid in them that is very soothing to skin if itchy or scratched. To get the liquid, cut the scape below the red cone, turn upside down and gently squeeze or milk the cone, about 1/3 cup is in each one.
The red cones are beautiful in simple arrangements. A few cones with a palmetto leaf behind them is very striking or use ferns to accent the pinecones; they last a week or more if kept in water. Both gingers multiply rapidly from their rhizomes.
I mention gingers and crinums often because both genus have many species under them. From these two groups of plants one can grow plants with different types of foliage, flower colors and greatly different forms and scents. Both are perennial and have very few if any pests.
They are excellent for novice gardeners or ones not able to physically work outside or ones who don't like yard work. They come back larger and stronger each year and grow fast enough to outgrow weeds and tall and thick enough to smother out competition. There isn't any yearly cost to get started and they don't need spraying or fertilizing to perform beautifully.
Beauty berries, Callicarpa americana, already have bright purple berries along their branches that will hold for a couple of months. They are native bushes that are carefree and berries that birds will eventually eat after their favorites are gone.
There are more bushes seen along roadsides and fallow fields than in gardens and yards. This is another carefree and pest-free perennial. An annual pruning is needed to prevent the bush from growing too large in restricted spaces.
Red-flowering spider lilies, Lycoris radiata, a.k.a. surprise or hurricane lilies, are already blooming. They usually begin to flower after abundant rainfall, often from a hurricane, but many local areas have received heavy downpours and that has triggered them to start flowering.
Perennial bulbs that multiply quickly and their only pest, the Amaryllis weevil, can be controlled with slow release insecticide granules. Spider lilies are an outstanding addition to a garden with their bright scarlet/red flowers.
I think I'm well over my space limit and need to stop. See you in a couple of weeks.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
