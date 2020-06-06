We are entering the second week of June and the temperatures are right in line with June's hot days. Yellow flies are everywhere; you have to take a fly swat to go to check the mail and constantly beat them off.
Zebra worms found the amaryllis foliage and ate some of the straps until nothing was left but a wrinkled looking piece of plastic.
I picked about 80 one day, but the next day found them in a planter with impatiens and the amaryllis were not recognizable as there was nothing left but worms. I drop them into cut milk jug of soapy water and they die in minutes.
The amaryllis must be checked every day to prevent them from being eaten up. The worms also ate along the edges of crinum straps, but did not decimate them. In past years, they have also ate red spider lily foliage.
Now that the soil is warm, summer weeds are sprouting everywhere.
Chamber bitters, the awful little weed that has a packet of seed under each small leaf are coming up now. They will not germinate unless they have sunshine on the seeds but apparently the seeds are just scattered on top of the soil when they are released from the plant. They come up by the thousands in many places, grow quickly and smother slower growing ornamentals.
The best defense for these plants is to use a pre-emergent herbicide before they start germinating. The first ones are starting to show up, so there may still be time to apply the pre-emergent to help control the thousands to follow.
There are so many things I want and need to do in the garden, getting old is making it impossible to do many chores. It is very frustrating to be hampered by aches and pains and the lack of ability to do the things I used to be able to do. Boomers were not going to get old and infirm, we were going to sing and dance forever and a day. Apparently, our bodies did not get the memo.
Last Saturday, I planted around 100 caladium bulbs. Can't wait for them to begin coming up. Many went into containers so they can be moved around to place a pop of color wherever needed.
Town & Country Garden Club has received their fourth order of caladium bulbs for the spring. This is their last order and there will be no more after these sell out.
There are about 14 or 15 different cultivars to choose from ranging from white to dark red. Many have different colored veins and different borders along the edges of the leaves, these are especially lovely. If we don't have a cold wet winter, many bulbs will return each year if mulched against the cold.
To buy bulbs, contact Karen Pierce at (229) 300-0345. She will have your bulbs packaged and labeled for name, color, size and light requirements. If unsure of what you want, she has them boxed with photos of the leaves showing color and form. Most bulbs are 70 cents and lance-leafed ones are $1.50, these are great prices.
Now is the time to buy while selections are good. Bulbs will produce foliage until cold weather, if a leaf fades cut it off and new foliage will quickly grow to keep plants fresh and colorful.
Caladiums are grown for their pretty leaves and you do not want them to flower. The flowers are small white and curled up, they often appear shortly after the leaves are up. If you see blooms pinch them off as close to the ground as you can.
The flowers take energy from the bulbs and are not attractive. They will not produce seeds and are of no use to the plant. Being an all foliage plant, they benefit from nitrogen fertilizer to grow larger and more colorful leaves.
Feeding them at least once a month keeps the plants healthy and full of foliage. If fed consistently through the growing season, the bulbs will increase in size and grow larger plants the next year.
