GROOMS GARDENING: Now is the time to prune roses

We have reached the last day of January, the 31st. Monday, February will arrive, bringing us a little closer to spring.
We have had some beautiful days for working outside. There are so many things that need to be done. I don't know where to start and keep going from chore to chore, not really getting anything, totally accomplished.
Today, I picked up limbs and put them on the burn pile, cut some dead ginger foliage back and cut back dozens of cherry laurel bushes in two flower beds. They ranged from one to four feet tall, many had been cut down before, but that just stimulates their growth. I did not take the time to paint the cut stems with Roundup, so they will be back by late summer.
There is still not much blooming other than camellias and narcissus. Several species of bulbs have foliage coming up but there is not any signs of a bloom scape.
The hated Privet is already putting out tiny little green leaves along the stems. Robins have been having a great time in all of the green foliage, the shrubs are evergreen and have dense foliage. Squirrels seem to know I can't shoot them in the dense cover. They sit and chatter at me but never get in my vision.
It is rose pruning time. Between now and Valentine's is the appropriate time to cut roses in our area. Roses are recommended to be cut back to about eight to 12 inches, although I don't usually cut mine back that drastically, unless they're looking bad.
Remove all branches that cross over and rubs another one, cut out the center branches to open up the plant to sunlight and air. Pruning stimulates new growth on plants, when pruned they will start to grow within a couple of weeks.
Always try to cut back to an outward facing bud so that branch will grow out from the bush and not into the center.
New tender growth is very attractive to aphids and other insects, you may wish to give the plants a protective spray of horticulture oil to protect them.
If a cold snap and freeze are not predicted by the middle of February, you may go ahead and fertilize your rose bushes. The earliest blooms will be some of the most beautiful and the largest.
Roses are heavy feeders and should be fertilized at least monthly if you are not using a slow-release fertilizer. By the time summer gets here and we are roasting, roses will become smaller and will not last as long due to the hot temperatures.
If you have fruit trees, camellias, gardenias or any other plants that often are bothered by scale or whiteflies, treat with horticultural oil now to smother eggs and overwintering insects. To knock out the first wave of insect pests, really helps lower the numbers you will have to contend with the remainder of the summer. But, fighting damaging insects is a repetitive chore a gardener must keep up all summer.
Cooler days are fleeting and we should enjoy them while we can, it's going to be hot for a long, long time when the heat arrives. See you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
