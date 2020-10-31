Hello, November. It is a new month, last night was a blue full moon and daylight savings time ended at 2 a.m. this morning.
We have one of our biggest holidays this month, Thanksgiving. Veterans Day is also this month on the 11th. It used to be called Remembrance Day or Decoration Day, remembrance to remember the veterans and decoration because many people would go to the graves of The Fallen and decorate their graves.
This is a month of memories. When we remember to be thankful for the many blessings given to us and to remember those who have gone before us and who have died or given a portion of their lives, so we can live the life we have today.
Many of us had a good rain last weekend and after a week in the upper 80s, the weather is supposed to be taking a turn with cooler days.
The color we are seeing in the countryside is not beautiful leaves or colorful hardwoods. Here in the Coastal South, we are still experiencing summer-type weather and the color we see is from blooming plants.
Angel's trumpets are covering themselves in 10-inch flowers, big trumpet-shaped blooms that hang straight down. You may see flowers in pure white, gold, pale yellow or pink, each color on its own plant.
Tree morning glories are tall with a straight stem, about six to seven feet tall, the lower stem does not usually have foliage, there is foliage with a large group of flowers at the top of the stem.
The flowers are purple/lilac and look like morning glory flowers. This plant is hardy unless we have a very cold winter. They are very easy to root, the same way hibiscus or angel's trumpets are rooted.
Tithonia, Mexican sunflower, is flowering and still attracting many butterflies. This past week I counted 11 zebras fluttering around the blooms. This is a plant that attracts butterflies and hummingbirds with its sunflower-shaped, four-inch, bright orange flowers.
Cosmos, in gold, yellow and orange, also attract as many hummers and butterflies. For bringing in butterflies, these are the top two plants for our area.
Closer to the ground, melampodium is blooming freely with dime-sized yellow flowers covering the pale green foliage. Butterfly ginger is still blooming with its cluster of wonderfully scented, white butterflies held above the top central stem. Pinecone gingers still have the beautiful red cones on their own scape growing among the foliage.
My butterfly weed was blooming beautifully, it was full of foliage until a couple of months ago. There were lots of Monarch butterflies fluttering around my yard and I guess, they must have been laying eggs. I went out one day to collect seed for a friend, and to my surprise, the plants were stripped of foliage and all of the seed pods had been eaten.
I had seen caterpillars at various stages in their growth, but did not realize there were enough to strip the plants. I was delighted to know that so many butterflies were able to launch themselves into life from those plants. The stems are beginning to grow new leaves but I don't think they will be able to bloom before the weather cools down.
Our fall color season will begin in mid to late November and last until we have a hard freeze. Chinese tallow trees, Sapium sebiferum, a.k.a. popcorn tree, gives some of the brightest reds we have in our area.
I do not recommend planting one for the beautiful color, as they produce millions of seed and then you have millions of seedlings. Cardinals love the white seed and spread them everywhere. The tree is banned in Florida due to the extreme seed production. The seeds come up in expansion areas on bridges and roads, eventually damaging the structures.
Bradford pears are also very colorful in fall. They produce burgundy, red and purple leaves that look like a glowing torch when the whole tree is in its fall foliage. Wild grape vines have pretty yellow foliage that is woven through the trees along roadsides. Bright red leaves are sported by Virginia creeper and it also climbs and drapes fences, trees and abandoned buildings.
But we will have to wait for fall color in our area and have to make do with blooming flowers for the time being.
I am out of space and want to share a couple of photos. See you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
