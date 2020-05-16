For anyone wishing to buy native plants for their garden, Georgia Native Plant Society Coastal Plains chapter, is selling many common native plants.
The plants are in Tifton and you can pick them up or have them delivered for 60 cents per mile round trip. For more information and a list of plants available, visit ameidty@billsouth.net. They offer many plants you see as wild flowers throughout the year. Shrubs and trees are also available.
Town & Country Garden Club has received the third shipment of caladium bulbs this spring. Contact Karen Pierce at (229) 300-0345 to place your order. You can pick them up at her home or she will meet you to deliver the bulbs. New varieties are here, current shipment varieties will grow in sun or shade. Bulbs are 70 cents each except for lance-leafed Little Miss Muffet.
This is a lower growing variety and one of my favorites. Muffet is $1.50 each. Social distancing will be observed during the sale. Soil has warmed up and now is an excellent time to plant them. If you shop from catalogs or on line, caladiums are priced from three for $15 up to $18 for one bulb. The price of 70 cents per bulb is a great buy.
The varieties I know the names of are: "Red Flash," "Miss Muffet," "Royal Flush," "Carolyn Whorton," "Rosefest," "White Queen" and one other. Karen will have photos of each variety to help you decide what you want.
A mass of one color makes a greater impact than mixed varieties together. Whites with green or pink will brighten up a shady site and look cooler than deep reds or red and green. Place six of the same color in a 12-inch container for over-flowing beauty.
A few of mine from previous years are up and looking good. Most that are returning are "White Queen," a striking white with deep pink veins and pink trim around the edges. Caladiums are all foliage and as such, they can take a lot of nitrogen fertilizer, feeding them twice a month will produce an abundance of leaves and the bulbs will increase twice their size through the summer.
If you do get the spath and spadex blooms (like peace lilies) just pinch them off as soon as you see them, blooms take energy away from leaf production.
I placed my order about the time the virus arrived and still have not made the effort to get them.
It is starting to feel like summer, mosquitoes and gnats are getting very bad. Yellow flies will be the next madly irritating insect to torment us. I have already inhaled several gnats, when I am hot I often breathe with my mouth open and in they fly, followed by much gagging and spitting.
There is an abundance of beautiful flowers of many types blooming now. Daylilies are at the top of the list along with crinum, roses and late flowering iris.
I am getting so many crinums a new bed will have to be started. I love to breed them and they produced small bulblets which I must plant. Two planted in mid summer of 2018 are already flowering this year. More from past years are blooming every day.
Of course, the old "Milk and Wine" far exceed the pure whites, deep pinks and light pinks. I plan to try to cross M&W with the other colors this year if they will flower at the same time.
Enjoy the cool mornings before record-breaking temperatures get here. See you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
