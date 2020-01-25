Winter weather has finally arrived in South Georgia. As I write, tonight is supposed to be 28 degrees, last night was supposed to be 30 degrees, but I did not see any damage outside today.
Japanese magnolias are still blooming, cherry tree in full bloom, jonquils are up and flowering, baby's breath spirea has little tiny flowers, red hot pokers are still bright and colorful, autumn sage is full of flowers and the pear tree has a crown of flowers in the top but after tonight and tomorrow night there may not be much color left.
Now that we can finally work outside without sweating, there are lots of things to accomplish. Crepe myrtles can be cut back now, whether you just want to trim the branches or actually commit 'crepe murder' by sawing limbs back. A practice which is not recommended because it weakens the trees and produces weak floppy limbs, if cut back to the main trunks each year. The preferred method is to take out smaller branches, leaving the larger branches to grow and form a tree shape
If you have fruit trees, this is a good time to spray them with a dormant oil to smother insect eggs, scale and other pests. Camellia blooms that have faded and fallen on the ground, should be raked up and disposed of by removing from your garden. The fallen petals provide a good medium for petal blight spores to over-winter and attack your camellias next year. Many camellia growers do not add petals to their compost because of petal blight.
The grass in the yard is looking ragged and sparse but in the flower beds there is a lush green carpet of every weed known in South Georgia and a full crop of little green onions coming up. They are so thick that as I walk over the yard I can smell the onions being crushed underfoot. These are the multiplying onions and each onion produces about a dozen little baby onions at the top of the scape they bloom on.
I am hoping to get some seed off of the cherry tree this year, as I expect it to be cut down when the road is paved. There are a few bees pollinating the flowers but not many. I think that is why the tree does not produce the little tiny cherries and have lots of volunteers coming up around it.
I do have millions of cherry laurel seed, they fall upon the carport and two storage buildings, all which have metal roofs, and sound like someone is throwing BBs on the roof.
Just out of curiosity I marked off a one foot square and counted the seed in the square, there was about 30 seeds. That was very discouraging as there will probably be an 80% germination rate on the unwanted evergreen pest trees. The trees do produce many seeds that feed birds, especially cedar waxwings, robins and blackbirds.
Quitman Garden Club is holding its Quitman Camellia Show on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Brooks County Agricultural building. For people entering camellia blooms, intake is from 7:30-10 a.m., the show opens to the public for viewing from 1:30-4 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. There will be hundreds of beautiful camellias on display, each one named and camellia plants will be offered for sale.
Loch Laurel Nursery, which specializes in camellias, has hundreds of varieties blooming now. It’s like a trip to a lovely botanical garden to get to see all of the beautiful plants in full bloom. On the grounds of the nursery, there are Japanese Magnolias with blooms almost as large as a dinner plates along with many unusual and rarely seen plants.
This is the prime time to plant camellias, so choose the ones you like best while they are flowering and add a few to your garden. They will still be growing and blooming when your great-grandchildren are grown.
If you received amaryllis bulbs for Christmas or bought them for yourself and forced them to bloom, do not discard the bulbs once they are through blooming. When the flowering scape has faded and become droopy trim it off of the bulb, leaving all foliage intact.
Keep the plant from freezing and when early spring arrives set it out in your garden in the ground, where you want it to grow. It will not bloom this spring, but the bulb's foliage will grow all summer replacing the energy needed to bloom the next spring.
Being placed outdoors, it will become acclimated to the seasons and will bloom each year thereafter in the spring when other amaryllis bulbs bloom. All forced bulbs can be treated the same way and will quickly return to a natural cycle.
Amaryllis bulbs are very long-lived, they multiply with offsets around the parent bulb and if pollinated while in bloom, the flowers will produce seed. The amaryllis seed I planted in the late spring of 2018 are large enough to be transplanted to a permanent location, although they will not bloom for three or four more years.
By hand pollinating, you can turn two plants into 50 or more and they will be blooming in five to seven years.
As with all seeds, the more sunlight and food they receive, the better they will grow.
Grape vines need to be pruned in January. Cut spurs back to several inches, leaving three buds per spur, all foliage should be removed. Grapes form on new wood. Each year's new growth is what blooms and forms the grapes. Some plants bloom on new wood only and others only bloom on old wood.
Old wood is trunks, branches and twigs that grew in previous years. New wood is the current spring and summer growth.
I have rambled too long and I'm out of space. Hope everyone can get outside and enjoy these cool pleasant days before they are gone. See you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in the Valdosta area.
