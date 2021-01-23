We have reached the last week in January. Soon February will be here and we will start to have the usual February flowers blooming out. There will be jessamine vines that climb to tops of pine trees and drop their yellow flowers through the trees and on the ground below.
Jonquils already have foliage six to eight inches tall. Their foliage is dark green and very slim, almost a round strap that grows straight up. Although they are growing faster than leucojum foliage, they will not bloom first.
Leucojum will be the first bulbs to bloom, they are very dainty with little white bell-shaped flowers with a scalloped edge and a dot of green on each petal. They are very carefree, long-lived bulbs, that multiply freely and have no known pests.
Already a few daffodil foliage tips are breaking through the soil, the bluish green color of daffodil foliage makes it easy to identify from other bulbs. Fertilizing spring-flowering bulbs at this time will allow the fertilizer to get down to the bulbs and strengthen them so that they will have stronger foliage and can produce more flowers. The main thing to remember about bulbs is do not allow their foliage to be cut down until it has died down on its own.
Due to having had a killing frost this winter, many spring plants may be late in returning. All of my underground bulbs, tubers and corms have had their foliage killed back to near the soil line so they will be slower to return this spring.
There will not be a spring flower show at the Garden Center, Inc.
A standard flower show was planned but due to the rampaging COVID-19 virus, it has been decided it would be best to not encourage mingling of people at the show. Hopefully, we have plans for a flower show in the late fall, if COVID-19 is under control.
The days have been nice this past week, cool enough for a sweatshirt to protect arms but not too hot.
I have been trying to cut some of the cherry laurel bushes out of my flower beds. Mowing keeps them down in the grass areas but they really flourish in the flower beds. Its evergreen foliage shadows desire plants and keeps them from receiving enough sunlight.
So much to do and only one lazy old person to do it!
See you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.