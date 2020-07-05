GROOMS GARDENING: Hidden ginger lady great garden accent

Today is the 5th of July; I hope everyone is having a good time this weekend. Many of us are back to staying at home due to the soaring numbers of the COVID-19 virus.
While pulling weeds recently, I discovered a pine cone lily that is already forming its bloom. The bloom scape is about six inches tall and the bloom is about the size of a lime at this time. I was very surprised as they usually bloom in September.
Ginger lilies are a very important tropical contribution to landscapes in South Georgia. There are many species that we cannot grow in this area but there are also a lot of species that we can grow.
Naked ladies, Curcuma cordata, are usually the one to start the season in spring, it is so named because it blooms before any foliage comes up and is a very strikingly beautiful bloom.
In early summer, hidden lady gingers, Curcuma longa, bloom; so named because they come up in the center of a cluster of foliage and are not as easily seen. The bloom of both look almost the same and both blooms are composed of mostly bracts with the actual flower being the small yellow or white protrusions from each bract.
Butterfly gingers, Hedychium coronarium, are a staple in many gardens year after year.
This wonderfully scented ginger produces white butterfly-like flowers at the top of the single stem of the plant. Foliage covers the lower part and the butterflies are at the top of the stem.
The roots are tubers that increase through the years and do not require any special care. This species can be grown in very wet spots, around the edges of ponds and ditches.
Pine cone gingers, Zingiber zerumbet, are gingers that produce tall lush foliage and the flowering bract rises from the soil on its own scape.
This ginger is also called shampoo ginger, because of the lemon-scented mucus-like liquid that comes out of the pine cones if they are turned upside down and milked. Many gardeners, including myself, use the liquid as a soothing lotion for arms and hands. I have never used it for shampoo.
The foliage also is lemon-scented and when I cut it in the fall, I usually put it in path, and when walked on, it puts out a nice fragrance.
The large red pine cone-shaped bract has a thick waxy appearance and the true flowers are the small yellow flowers that come out from each scale of the bract.
According to how well established the plants are, the bracts may be eight to 10 inches tall. The pine cones are very striking and are often used in floral arrangements.
After the pinecones reach their full maturity, I often cut back all of the foliage to the ground so the pine cones can be easily seen. These usually bloom in September and are beautiful for fall arrangements but with small bracts already forming, I don't know when they will be mature.
This species multiplies very rapidly, so do not plant them in a flower bed and think that they will not increase, over time they will take over the flower bed.
Doing research I discovered that a plant I thought was a ground orchid is really a ginger, Kaempferia rountra. It was given to me by a gardening friend, Ingrid Sevin. This one is a low-growing clump of dark green leaves with pale blue flowers, it grows and flowers all summer. Cold weather will kill them to the ground, but they return in spring.
Hedychium ginger species are varied, but most are single-stemmed plants which produces flowers at the top of the stem. Their flowers are orange, large, loose and very scented or they may be orange, smaller flowers without any scent. Hedichun species are also available in pink, brilliant red and yellow.
I have had a ginger for many years and did not have a clue what it was. It blooms before any foliage comes up, the flowers are purple and white and barely get out of the ground before they are blooming.
After the blooms fade, the foliage will come up, it reaches about 10 inches high and has pretty green top surfaces and deep purple bottom surface to the leaves. It is a member of the, Spiral lilies, Acostus spiactus, and is an interesting plant. The single stem swirls around into a spiral and is topped by a small cone that produces red flowers from the bract. The flowers are eatable and said to be fresh and sweet, much lowed by hummingbirds and butterflies as well as human food.
There are gingers with blue flowers, yellow flowers, pale pink shell bracts, so many of the over 50 species of gingers that are stand outs in the garden. Try a species or two to see how they fit into your garden.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
