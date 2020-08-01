We have passed the last week of July; almost another week but still we are near the end. The heat has been unrelenting, the cool mornings we enjoyed in May are now just a memory.
Recently, we had a ferocious thunderstorm around my area. One large pecan tree lost its tallest, largest limb and it came within a foot of my carport. I'm sure it would have collapsed the carport if that massive tree limb had hit it. It was fortunate the limb didn't hit the house, but the branches were a couple of feet away from the house all along the north side.
It rained two-and-one-half inches during the storm, so everything was well watered. We are still cleaning it up. Limbs with resuscitation ferns growing on them will be salvaged for flower borders in shady areas. The longer pieces will fill in rotting flower borders.
When using natural materials, it takes constant replacing as the old ones turn into soil and habitats for insects, frogs and lizards to name a few that benefit from natural cycles.
Summer plants have hit their stride and now they will continue to grow and do well and flower or if they have already flowered they will simply fade away and wait until next spring to reappear.
The strong heat-resistant plants will carry us through until October or November brings fall plants into play. Zinnias, marigolds, cleome, caladiums, daisies, crinums, bush roses, bromelaids, salvias, alyssum, coleus, gingers, agaratum and many other bright-colored flowers will carry us to cooling days of fall.
It seems early, but it's time to start thinking about your fall and winter garden. Seeds need to be gotten so they can be planted way ahead, and when planting time arrives, they will be ready to transplant into the garden. Bugs are always a greater problem in summer than early spring, so be prepared to fight bugs as your little seedlings try to reach transplant stage.
Seedling containers should be covered until seedlings sprout, then they will need sunlight but not 100% of the day. As the seedlings begin to grow, they need more and more light. If the stems seem weak or spindly and are not straight and strong they are not receiving enough light. Place some into areas of greater light as they grow, until they will be hardened off and able to stand being planted outside.
Young plants can be planted amongst the older plants in the garden which will provide some shade for them until they become acclimated to the heat and light of the garden. When the older plants stop producing they may be pulled out leaving young plants to take over the fall vegetable production.
The Farmers Store on South Patterson is a good place to buy seeds; they have an extensive selection of spring and fall seeds and you can buy any amount. Cool-season plants grow and produce all winter and die off when the warm spring heat arrives.
Cole crops like cabbages, lettuces, brocolli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, leek, salad mixes, turnips, mustard, collards, parsnips, radishes, rutabagas and many others offer a variety of fresh vegetables that will produce all winter.
Notice the flowering shrubs as you drive around our area. Deep red and bright pink hibiscus flowers six to eight inches across. Althea shrubs are sporting blooms over their branches; the blooms only last a couple of days, but they are produced in abundance.
Colors are shades of lilac, purple, red, pink and almost blue, single and double flowers available. Formosa lilies standing tall with pure white flowers at the top of the single stem. Angels trumpets, tree morning glories and so many more beautiful plants growing around us.
See you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
