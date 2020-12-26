Happy New Year to everyone, in five days! This is the week that will have the longest nights, then ever so slowly, night will give way to day by a very few minutes each 24-hour cycle.
After last weekend's freeze, about the only things in my garden that are green are the new winter weeds and camellias and azaleas. The yard grass was sparkling with frost one morning and so beautiful. I fully appreciate the beauty of cold and winter but I do not like to be cold.
This is the first year in many, since I have not had tulip bulbs chilling in the fridge. I just have not gotten out this year to buy them and it's probably too late to find them and I don't want to be in stores now.
If you have purchased poinsettias for the Christmas season, make sure the soil is slightly moist but never wet and soggy. The aluminum foil pot covers will keep many from draining properly. Check the moisture of the soil by sticking your finger one inch into it, if you can still feel moisture, it is fine.
Do not let your poinsettias sit in a draft or near a heating vent. Try to give them a few hours of sun everyday, even if it is coming through the windows. Do not let them freeze or be frosted on or they will be greatly damaged or killed. If you carry them through until spring, they can be planted outside.
Narcissus, also known as paperwhites, are blooming now. Their pure white flowers, blooming in clusters, atop their slender scapes are a welcome sign in the dead of winter. A sign that it is all about to start over again, a rebirth of new growth and another cycle of life.
Narcissus is a group of bulbs which include jonquils, daffodils and other spring-flowering bulbs. They are all members of the amaryllis family.
Today we are specifically speaking about Paperwhites, Narcissus tazetta papyraceus. The bulbs are very hearty, live for many years and multiply by division. They bloom through frosts and light freezes. The foliage has a slightly blue cast and must grow through spring, until it naturally dies away, for the bulbs to have the energy to bloom the next year.
The flowers of paperwhites are strongly scented but it is not a pleasant scent. Plant them in groups of five or six and in a few years you will have 10 or 15 bulbs in each group. Space bulbs several inches apart to allow for their future division.
Now that we have had a frost and a light freeze, it is an excellent time to plant fruit trees and all other trees. They are completely dormant above ground and once planted, their roots can start growing and try to get established before above-ground demands are made on the plant.
Bare root plants are not as good as plants grown in a container. Often when bare root trees are dug up, the smaller feeder roots are torn off, the plants are damaged and the roots may be stripped of bark in spots. To then be shipped in their exposed condition and held in varying temperatures while they are waiting to sell, is very stressful to each tree.
A proper planting is the best thing you can do for your trees. The old saying, "put a $5 plant in a $10 hole," explains the need of giving a new plant the best chance for survival by planting it correctly.
Holes can be dug ahead of time. The hole will just sit there and wait until you are ready to fill it. If using granular chemical fertilizer, add to your holes and throw a couple of inches of dirt over the granules so they can start to dissolve and will be less likely to burn delicate roots, when you do plant. Organic fertilizers do not burn roots or foliage.
Mushroom compost is the best source of plant food I have ever used. It was the real stuff from a large mushroom grower in North Florida. I have not found the bagged compost to be as good. It is better than leaves, garden compost, cotton seed meal and other common natural fertilizers. The mushrooms have digested the nutrients in the materials and it is now available immediately for a plant to absorb.
I am out of space, I talk too much. See you next year. Happy New Year to each and every one, may 2021 be an improvement for everyone.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
