We are beginning the second full week of February. Nights have stayed chilly and days have been pleasant. These are great days for working outside and getting as much done as possible before the heat returns.
Even with the cool nights many flowers are blooming now. Japanese Magnolias are magnificent, Carolina Jessamine, with its small yellow flowers, is creeping along the tops of pine trees and fence rows. Red maple trees are starting to bloom.
The tips of the branches are laden with the red, salmon, pink and burgundy "keys" – the bloom of the red maple. The branches are also reddish colored. They usually grow in damp soil or shallow water.
Bulbs are blooming; leucojum with their white nodding bells with a spot of green on each scallop of the petals. They are usually the first to follow narcissus blooms.
Many species of jonquils are flowering with different colored petals and different sized clusters of blooms. Some jonquils produce one flower at the top of each scape, with many scapes produced by each bulb. Other jonquils produce a cluster of flowers at the top of one scape.
Most jonquil flowers are yellow or cream with a different colored eye or trumpet. There are many species of jonquils, some have orange eyes, others have pink or yellow eyes, some have yellow, orange, white or pink petals. And the trumpets come in the same colors, as above, but there is always a strong color contrast between the eye or trumpet and the petals.
It is possible to choose early, mid and late season bulbs and have jonquils in bloom for several weeks. "Pheasant Eye" is a very well known jonquil that has a yellow eye, circled by deep orange, with a very short trumpet, in the center of pure white petals.
Daffodils will begin to bloom in a few more weeks. They are similar to jonquils but the flowers are much larger and the foliage is wider, jonquil foliage is very thin and some species' foliage looks like tall grass. Daffodil foliage also has a more bluish tone in its foliage, most Jonquil foliage is very green.
The cool-season or winter weeds are having a field day at my house. All of last summer's weeds have not totally died, yet the ground is green with winter weeds, especially perennial weeds. They are so well-rooted that they will not pull up.
I need to spray borders and weeds in the yard and onions in the flower beds, but when the temperature is right and I'm ready, the wind always seems to be blowing. Maybe I will catch all of the variables correct at the same time and spray a lot of weeds and retake areas the weeds are trying to take over.
Weedy vines are starting to climb everything they can reach. And briars have grown all winter and are like chicken wire over one bed. I spray, pull, cut and do everything I know of to get rid of those awful weeds, it seems like everything I do just causes them to grow better. They must be getting all the fertilizer I put in that bed.
The first of the Japanese Magnolias are blooming now, some were nipped a little bit by these last couple of frosts but overall most are blooming beautifully. There are so many different species we could not begin to discuss them here.
The "Little Girl" series blooms slightly later and is usually in shrub form. All of the plants have girl names, there is Ann, Susan, Jane and many others. Like all Japanese Magnolias they are very long-lived.
Most of the Japanese Magnolias found growing in Valdosta are the tree form.
These types of Magnolia are commonly called tulip trees or saucer magnolias. Often the outside of each pedal is a deeper, darker color than inside the petal. Shades of pink, lilac and purple are the usual colors of M.soulangiana, many types have white on the inside of the pedals.
There are Japanese Magnolias that have yellow flowers. They are unusual and not often seen. One of the best-known "Yellow Bird" was bred by the Brooklyn Botanical Garden to bloom into Zone 4. These are usually later blooming trees and the pedals are radiant yellow.
There is also a species called Stellata, it is commonly called star magnolia and the flowers are usually pink buds opening to pure white flowers. The pedals flare outward like a star but they are not as large as the tulip magnolia's flowers. Star magnolias are available in tree form and shrub form, according to cultivar.
There is a pink flowering shrub form, it is a hybrid between M. stellata and M. Korbus, the hybrid's name is "Leonard Messel."
I am out of space, see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
