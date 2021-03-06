This is the first Sunday in March. We are a week away from Daylight Savings Time, which arrives next Saturday night and 14 days away from the first day of spring.
Yet, last weekend felt like summer slid in. Our truly "spring-like" days are rare and fleeting, we go from winter straight into summer and during fall we have late summer, and maybe by Thanksgiving or Christmas, we will have had a few chilly days.
Each year, we all wish for a long, drawn-out cool spring, even though we live in the Deep South and know it's going to be hot, hot, hot; ever the optimists, we hope for those perfect cool spring days.
Our fair city and county is turning into a festival of color. Japanese Magnolias have been magnificent as always. The small-tree types, Magnolia soulangeana, are the most showy now. Commonly called tulip trees due to the shape of the blooms when they first open. These hardy long-lived trees are one of the most outstanding in springtime.
Their flowers are pink or purple on the outside of the petals and a soft pink, lilac or cream on the insides.
Star magnolia, M. stellata, is a smaller tree and often blooms before the larger flowered tulip types. Most star magnolias are very white and have slightly smaller flowers, there is a pale pink cultivar, also. Stars open their petals out wide and do not form the tulip-shape. Both species bloom before their foliage comes out.
The multi-branching types, are more of a shrub form. There is a series called the "Little Girl" collection, they are given girl names, "Jane," "Susan," "Anne" and others. They have a range of colored flowers in pink, lilac and purple. My little girl "Jane" was constantly attacked by turtle scale. All of the shrub types are not that susceptible to scale.
Placing a magnolia or two in your landscape is a long-term investment in spring beauty, all of the above are deciduous and drop their leaves in fall.
Camellias are lovely and some will linger into the middle of March but their months of color are drawing to an end.
Jessamine vines are bursting forth with a multitude of small yellow flowers. The vines climb up on anything they can wrap around, as they twine and wind their way to the top of pine trees, fence-rows, anything, to reach the sun. They run like garlands atop tall trees and low-growing shrubs; the evergreen vines are a very hardy native and a bright sight of spring.
The small white bell-shaped blooms of leucojum are nodding en masse as the flowers wave in the breeze atop their slim scapes. The bulbs multiply rapidly through the years and you quickly have a small cluster where you planted one or two. They are good to line the front of borders or to outline flower beds.
Daffodils are popping into bloom more and more each day. There are many cultivars, forms, colors and color-combinations. All are delicate and beautiful. Size, form and color offer a pallet that can be worked into any garden. Daffodils come from perennial bulbs and only have to be planted one time; each following year they will bloom in late winter and multiply through the years. They are such hardy bulbs that they often outlive the person who planted them.
When out riding country roads, sometimes you will see groups of blooming daffodils around what looks like an old homestead. Perhaps there is leaning chimney rubble or a large old shade tree, sometimes just its trunk left standing but these signs mark where people lived and died.
The only things to have survived the decades are trees, hardy decorative shrubs, vines and bulbs. Daffodils and crinum bulbs are usually the last to fade away. Both will persevere until they are shaded from sunlight and starve.
Red hot pokers, Kniphofia uvaria, have begun to bloom and recover from the freeze we had. The new blooms are not as big nor as tall as the blooms before the freeze. They will continue until it gets hot.
The hybrid "Bradford" pear trees here in the country, are in full bloom, shining white in the sunlight and even scenting the air with all the flowers.
These hybrids grow tall with long branches reaching for the sky. Their pears are about the size of a golf ball and they are very sweet and flavorful in winter, if the squirrels leave them that long.
The pears have been pollinated by insects and hybridized for decades and the results are a lot of different "Bradfords" than the first introductions 50 years ago. They were only going to grow to eight to 10 feet tall and city landscapers lined streets and sidewalks with them. But they just kept growing, the ones out here are 30 to 40 feet tall or more.
I have looked for plum thickets or even a few lone plum trees when riding around but I never see any. It makes me sad that such a common sight from a few decades ago seems to have faded into progress and development. "Pave Paradise and put in a parking lot" from a song of old.
So many more plants to talk about but I am out of space again. See you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
