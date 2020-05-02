We have reached the first week of May. Most of us have had more than adequate rain; in my neighborhood, we received five inches. The road washed out in one direction and I was told the road out to the highway in the other direction was impassable.
Everything is growing so fast, especially weeds, grass, briers and other unwanted plants. Pecan trees have leafed out in slightly more than a week. I love the foliage of the pecan trees when they are in the young stage and the leaves are so pretty and light green.
Easter lilies have been blooming and still are flowering with their beautiful pure white lily shaped flowers. Roses are blooming, iris have been blooming for about three weeks and some of the smaller species are still in full bloom. The big beautiful oakleaf hydrangea is a lovely sight with its large panicle-shaped white blooms.
The flowers will fade in a few weeks, but the white flowers will turn pinkish burgundy and will stay on the shrub until fall when the leaves will also turn burgundy.
Gladiolus are blooming with their tall spires of flowers. The old-fashioned glads that are red and yellow are blooming along roadsides and in the edges of fields. They produce seeds and form colonies over a period of time and are usually among the first to bloom.
The first crinum bloomed today, a common "Milk and Wine" but it is so pristine, pure white with red stripes on the petals. It was planted from a small bulblet about three years ago.
Volunteer seedlings from annuals are coming up now, if your beds are not heavily mulched, check where annuals grew last year and you may find dozens of small seedlings ready to transplant or properly space out.
Everything needs fertilizing while in the early stages of growth, plants will have better color, grow quicker and have many more flowers if properly fed. 10-10-10 if a good general purpose fertilize especially for plants growing outside. I prefer a water soluble formula for container grown plants.
This is a lovely time of year, fresh growth, spring flowers and hundreds of shades of green to brighten the landscape.
We may be self isolating, but we can still get out and enjoy the magnificence of nature.
See you next week.
Susan Grooms works and gardens in Lowndes County.
