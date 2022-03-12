GROOMS GARDENING: Enjoy the Azalea Festival, seasonal blooms

March came in like a lamb, reverse from the fables which say it comes in like a lion. The nights in the 40s and 50s and days in the 60s and 70s have been perfect. We have had a pleasant and colorful late winter. Spring arrives on the calendar on Sunday, March 20, Daylight Savings Time comes in 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13.
This weekend is the Azalea Festival; we have bold, bright azaleas covered with flowers all over town that shout their magic as they adorn streets and yards. If you want to add azaleas to your garden; this is the time to buy, then you will be sure what color and flower size you are getting.
Buy when in bloom or you may get mislabeled plants. The cool nights make it a good time to plant. Remember the plants are going to grow, plan for the future with ample spacing and know their adult size.
Formosa (most common) azaleas can reach as tall as your roof edges and usually need annual pruning. Miniature and dwarf cultivars grow slower and don't grow out of control without annual care. There are many sizes; according to what kind yours is, how big the flowers and foliage will be, and when it blooms.
Encore azaleas bloom at least twice a year. Some plants bloom on and off all year, except in the steamy heat of summer.There are many new cultivars constantly being introduced and they all are good plants, choose the color, flower form and plant size and you can be sure to custom fit your azaleas to your taste.
This is the last few weeks of camellias flowering; they have been blooming since September when C. sasanquas begin to bloom.
The sasanqua varieties cover themselves in flowers so profusely sometimes the foliage is covered by flowers. Sasanquas reign over fall with a lovely palette of colors and many flower shapes. Their flowers are delicate, beautiful and ephemeral, easily shattered after cutting. It is surprising how the sheer petals can stand up to the biting cold of winter.
Now, the camellias in flower are C. japonica, the more commonly pictured camellia. After a certain number of chill hours, japonicas begin to flower, usually kicking in the first of December and continuing through March. Many cultivars bloom during their three-month span. What you find blooming now are the latest flowering cultivars of the season.
When the giant-sized (three feet above the house eves) "Professor Sargent" camellia finishes blooming, the hundred and hundreds of faded and fallen flowers will have to be raked up and removed. All of the other camellias were planted since moving to the country and they don't bloom heavily enough to rake flowers from underneath. The pick-up tool quickly gets a few here and there, into a bucket and to the garbage container, to prevent petal blight.
I found a new camellia plant last week. I thought I planted a bush in that area soon after moving, for some reason I couldn't find it; to water or feed or pull away the weeds, it has been totally on its own for a few years. I do have another one planted three feet away (and never saw this one???) and have cared for it.
While admiring the one I know about, there were red flowers through the dead canna foliage that caught my eye. There is a camellia bush! Taller than the tended one, flowers just starting to open, foliage is deep green and shiny, the picture of health. I think it is the healthiest bush out of all I have!
The wild-hybrid ornamental Bradford pears that grow here are turning whiter every day as their branches are producing millions of petals for the thousands of flowers. Already finding single petals on the ground, little slightly cupped-shaped white petals, looking so delicate among the grass, leaves and dirt.
These hybrids are tall, 40' or more and produce fruit, the pears are about golf ball size or smaller, they are very sweet and taste like a pear, they are produced in abundance. The hoards of squirrels that live in the old pecan trees surrounding my house try their very best to eat the pears while green; of course they don't like the sour pears, after a few bites they drop them on the ground. As many as they ruin I am surprised to have any in fall but the trees do have a full crop. There are so many on the ground they can't be walked over. They are eaten by critters that come in the night; raccoons, possums and squirrels and birds in the day.
Lovely redbuds are flowering around town and country now.
Cercis canadensis, commonly called redbud, but they are not red, they are lilac with a hint of pink, and are small deciduous trees with pretty heart-shaped leaves. The small pea-shaped flowers are produced all along the branches; they are one of the earliest to bloom in spring even before dogwoods.
There are recent introductions that have bright foliage in spring and another that has pretty color in fall. Some are contained in the Southern Living collection of plants, suited to Southern climates.
The redbuds you are seeing now are native to our area, acclimated through thousands of years. They are tough and hardy, able to stand heat and periodic drought and still flourish. It is only recently that redbuds have been bred for unusual characteristics.
In the past before developments sprang up all over the county and changed the natural landscape; along most tree lines behind fields, hedgerows, fencerows and dirt roads, a collection of redbuds, dogwoods and plum thickets were scattered at intervals bringing food for wildlife and beauty to our area.
This month will be one of the prettiest of the year due to the local flora in flower. Brideswreath (Spirea); Cherokee Roses, our state flower (Rosa); dogwoods, (Cormus); flowering almond (Prunus); Deutzia; roses; azaleas; all spring-flowering bulbs; wisteria, trumpet vines and so many other species that I can't remember all of them.
We are in for a treat, a beautiful time when the earth blossoms and prepares to produce an abundance of food for its inhabitants. Now is the time to begin to work on fulfilling your dreams for your spring and summer garden, early prep means easier times, less work and toil during the heat of summer.
I will talk to you in a couple of weeks, enjoy the natural beauty we are blessed to have.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
