GROOMS GARDENING: Easter amid 'fairy land of color'

Today is Easter Sunday. It is the first Sunday, after the first full moon of spring. Easter does not have a set date like Christmas. Easter can come anytime after the first of spring. It may fall in late March or it may fall in April. Wishing a Happy Easter Day for everyone.
Wistaria, azaleas, dogwoods, red maples, amaryllis, late daffodils, Cherokee roses, Lady Banksia roses and many more plants are blooming and have turned our area into a fairy land of color.
The pleasant days are great for gardeners to jump on the list of chores that has built up over the winter. While we worked on the winter chores, there were so many things that had to be held back until spring because the weather was too cold to plant the seed and put out cuttings. Now spring is upon us and most things other than very tender ones can be put in the soil.
I plan to unload my greenhouse, get the plants placed around under the carport or under the magnolia tree on nursery racks. Then I can put my seeds out in flats in the greenhouse and hopefully they will get their best chance of germinating and producing strong seedlings. Plants that have grown leggy on one side through the winter, need to be trimmed and get the cuttings rooted.
Volunteer seedlings that are coming up in the grass around flower beds need to be lifted and placed back in the flower beds so they will not be run over when mowing resumes.
Remember not to let your autumn blooming Spider Lily foliage be cut down, before it shrivels up naturally or it will reduce or totally prevent blooming in autumn this year.
I thought I had lost my flowering almond sprigs during last summer or the winter, now they are blooming and I can find them again. The little foot and a half high stems are covered with pretty pink rosettes of flowers and certainly do stand out. I need to mark them with ribbon or bricks at their base so I will not lose them again once the flowers fade.
I told myself I would not add anything to the garden this year, it's all I can do to keep up with what is well-established. But no, I find myself in a growing frenzy and want to have two of everything I see and my good intentions were swept away by the strong breezes of March. If I can hold off until the heat arrives, I'm sure that will put a damper on my enthusiasm and plans of expansion.
Lady Banks rose is a showpiece now. If you see a stunning yellow vine-like plant covered in small yellow clusters of roses, it is a Lady Banks rose. This caning variety does not have thorns. The plant can be trained to climb a pine tree or it can be trimmed and kept small enough for a trellis or fence. It flowers on old wood, grown last summer.
There is a white-flowering sister, called Lady Banks White. I have found the yellow-flowering rose blooms heavier than the white one. Either one can be rooted from cuttings.
I am out of space, see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
