GROOMS GARDENING: Daylilies are now in bloom

Sunday is the last day of May: this month seems to have rushed past quickly although I don't know how, as I rarely leave the house.
Daylilies are one of the brightest plants blooming now. Their big lovely flowers are bright yellows, oranges, some deep rosy reds, apricots and a few bi-colors.
When I went through my "daylily craze" about 20 years ago, I had lilies in many colors, but through the years the bright reds, pinks, lavender and many lovely bi-colors have faded away and been naturally replaced by more of the original basic colors. But they are still bright and beautiful, require little care and come back each spring. They also provide flowers I can breed to produce seed and grow more plants to bloom.
Yellow flies are here! I had not even seen one and from one day to the next they are swarming like gnats. When I discovered they were biting my legs, I started inside, slapping, stomping and swatting at them: still I received over 10 bites from my knees to feet. before I reached the door.
I tried alcohol, Solarcaine, Lanacain, ora-jel-max., calamine lotion and every other ointment, potent, salve or liquid I could find. Nothing helped until I tried a poison ivy and poison oak oil that my son had used for red bugs. Within half an hour, the intense, wild itching had stopped and did not resume. The oil is "tec nu Original." It says it will take the skunk smell off pets and clothes. I do know it will stop yellow fly bites from itching.
Passion flower plants (Passiflora incarnata) are blooming; covered by exotic purple and white blooms that are only pretty for two or three days, but they are so exquisite and have a lot of historical lore attached to them.
Passion flowers are the specific host plant for fritillary butterflies. There are three fritillary species that lay their eggs on the plant. Gulf fritillary butterflies look a lot like monarchs. Their coloring is orange and black with vivid white markings on the underside of their wings, they are slightly smaller than monarchs, but just as beautiful.
The females lay small yellow eggs individually on the underside of the leaves, when the small caterpillars hatch they begin to eat. Soon the caterpillars are black and orange with stiff looking rows of hair or bristles, sticking up from their backs in rows. Several can strip the vines of foliage by the time they form a cocoon.
But the foliage quickly grows back and the vine is ready for another cycle of little worms. Once you get passion flowers growing in your garden, they usually reseed themselves, but it may be several feet away from the mother.
The vines often grow in corn fields, along the edges of the field so the vines get full sunlight. The fruit is a walnut-sized pale yellow globe-shaped seed pod. The common name for the fruit is "maypop." The vines need something to climb, but they will scramble over the ground as there is nothing for them to climb.
Flowers are available from catalogs in pure white, red, burgundy, blue and the common purple and white. Catalog prices are outrageous. A one gallon-sized plant is $20 and $38 shipping.
The vines are easy to grow from seed. In South American countries the fruits are commercially grown for their flesh or for juicing. Products in health food stores are also sold for health benefits, said to help with insomnia, hysteria, epilepsy and a mild analgesic.
Out of over 500 species the local native is the only that contains medicinal properties and is grown for food, it is also native to South America.
Folk lore states the plant got its name from the five petals and five sepals represented by the 10 apostles who remained faithful to Jesus through the Passion. The circle of hair-like rays above the petals suggested the crown of thorns worn the day He died.
If you want to grow an exotic vine with beautiful flowers that attracts butterflies and is a host plant, give purple passion flowers a try this summer.
I am out of space, see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
