We are starting the third week of June and next Saturday will be the first day of summer. The summer solstice will be the longest day of the year. From then on each day will become a few minutes shorter until the autumnal equinox when days and nights are equal again.
The winter solstice in December will mark the shortest day of the year.
These patterns of time, seasons and hours of light are what governs the growth of plants and the life patterns of most animals on earth.
The soil is warm and heat-tolerant plants are coming up and beginning their season of growth. Many of the vegetables we eat are warm-season producers. Corn, okra, eggplant, tomatoes, field peas of various types, butterbeans, peppers, sweet potatoes, types of squash and other Southern favorites all grow in our heat and thrive if they receive adequate water and do not have to compete with weeds.
This is written a week before you read it, but this weekend is rainy, overcast and not too hot. Rain is predicted for most of the week. Seed planted a week ago, are just starting to come up. I have moon flower seedlings coming up. I try to grow them every year, but something gets them every year. I hope this is the year they grow and flower.
Beautyberry bushes are blooming; they have small insignificant flowers along the branches, they are not grown for flowers, but for the neon purple berries that grow in circles around the branches at intervals of a few inches.
The native shrubs are a knock out in the garden in September and October and highly sought for flower arrangements. Birds eat the berries after most of their favorites are gone.
These shrubs are easily found on dirt roads and areas that are being left to natural growth. Small ones transplant better than larger ones. Once established, they grow fast enough that they may need pruning in fall after the berries are gone or in spring before the flowers bloom.
Continue to watch for zebra worms, they can strip a plant overnight. I keep finding a few here and there even though the plants were checked the day before.
Aphids often appear around June, along with whiteflies, mealy bugs and an assortment of other slugs, bugs and other garden thugs.
It is possible to have an aphid explosion over night. Ninety percent of aphids are female, they can reproduce without a male and most females are pregnant when they hatch.
A strong stream of water will wash them off plants; Sevin dust, Neem oil or even a strong solution of dish detergent and water will dissolve their body covering. They congregate on new tender growth and flower buds, sucking the plant's juices out and stunting the growth if they don't kill the plants.
I have reached my space limit, see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
