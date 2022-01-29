We have had a freeze and a week of cold weather since we last talked, more than we received all of last winter. Chill hours for plants that need cold (camellias, peaches, pears, plums, many others) have been increasing each night when the temperature drops below 45 degrees.
One of the Bradford pears has a branch that is lightly flowering, the rest of the tree remains dormant. Azalea flowers were wilted and dead last Sunday morning but only a scattering were open and there should be an abundance of buds still in its protective covering that will bloom later.
Japanese magnolias, the lovely pink or purple flowers shaped like a tulip on small trees, were flowering all over the county, many were damaged on their outermost branch tips. The large flowers around the edges caught most of the frost and many inner flowers were spared damage.
The moment I opened my door last Sunday, I could smell the sap from ruptured plant cells. A sharp distinct odor rarely detected in our area, but very definite, like cut grass has a smell all its own. Lots of tender-tissue plants were killed down near the ground, I think the peace lilies will return and hopefully the Jacobina and aluminum plants, kalanchoe only got their bloom buds damaged into a weeping-form of wilted buds, the succulent foliage was not harmed.
This is the time to plant, move or transplant shrubs, trees and many perennial plants. Plants are dormant, their sap has moved to the trunks and roots; they will have much less transplant stress, no demand from foliage for water and food, their energy can concentrate on growing stabilizer and feeder roots and adjusting to their new site. Fruit trees should be planted during cold weather, so survival is much better.
Perennials like daylilies, iris, liriope, shrub roses, crinums and others do best when moved or planted during chilly weather. Perennials need a good bed of loosened soil with organic matter added if soil is clay or hard-packed. The largest percent of land in this area is sandy and has good drainage unless construction has altered the soil. For perennials you prepare the soil, once and done, so give the plants a good site and they will reward you with years of beauty and more plants, as most perennials multiply from year to year.
It is too late to move spring-flowering bulbs or plants, most are in an active growth stage. I have leucojum and two species of jonquillls flowering now, the earliest of dozens and dozens (they multiply) of the bulbs. A few daffodil foliage tips are shooting up from the soil about six inches tall, they will flower in February and March.
The main daffodil bed was planted by my mother over 60 years ago, the bulbs are so packed together most do not bloom. I have moved several dozen from around the edges in the last few years, they continue to multiply.
As I try to rescue plants from the coming road construction, I have rediscovered circles of jonquils under butterfly ginger foliage. Each circle is about a foot across, just a mass of foliage and never bloomed except a little on the edge. When a section of the roots and foliage was lifted, the bulbs were as tight as toothpicks in a small jar. Half of one circle yielded over 100 small bulbs, at that moment I remembered I already had more planting to do than I will ever accomplish, all waiting for their own spot of soil to grow and flower.
The work crew for the contract for paving the road is just a short distance and a curve away. The beautiful canopy road has fallen under the roars and tearing blades of machinery and they are working toward me fast. My kind and helpful neighbor dug up two waist-tall sago palms and plans to reset them when I decide where. I can't believe how hard it is to plan the correct site for more plants to be worked into the existing ones. Sunlight is the first consideration, followed by traffic patterns of visitors (I have had many plants run over through the years), mowing convenience and a hope for a calm serene look with an English cottage garden attitude.
My rare beautiful early-flowering Taiwan cherry, about 30% in bloom, is destined to be torn from its home and it is much too large to be pruned and reset. It even rivals the Japanese magnolias in beauty and wow power when flowering. This tree was a seedling from my trees in town and it's about 20 years old. I have searched diligently each year for seedlings but the birds eat the tiny cherries before they can mature and fall to the ground.
Flocks of robins are visiting daily, I hear them like a beautiful chorus, sitting in the tops of the pecan trees a while after daylight. They come about three times a day, I don't know if it is the same flock or different ones.
Bare trees make watching birds so easy.
There is a beautiful large hawk and its mate that hunts this area. They often perch on the lower branches of the pecan trees between flying overhead and swooping low, one screams to scare prey into running or flight and the other one flies in from the side to catch the prey.
Owls are my favorite, I love to hear their hooting calls, out here they call on and off during the day and night. There are four that talk back and forth some evenings in a radius of about one third of a mile. A pair raise their young on the edge of the jungle of invasive plants that grow in the pecan orchard; fields of cotton are past the orchard with woods and a small swamp near.
If you drive out Bemiss Road, before reaching the new "south-gate" entrance to Moody Air Force Base there are two beautiful fields of burgundy sour grass a.k.a. pepper grass, on the west side of the road. The field nearest Bemiss Road had wild mustard with yellow flowers, the next field over is a large swath of sour grass in bloom.
The slender plants grow up-right with the spike of tiny red-burgundy flowers held above the foliage. There are millions of the flowering spikes turning the fields into complete splashes of color. I wonder how beautiful it must be to the pilots flying above.
Don't miss the beauty of each month, each is different and offers new plants to explore, new seasons of bloom to admire, new cycles of life in the animals of pastures and woodlands. Let's enjoy the majestic nature that surrounds us each day. Hope to see you in two weeks.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
