We have had unstable weather for the past two weekends. Last weekend was a flood and the weekend before that was an actual freeze. We often have a cold snap around Easter, which is in April this year.
The green house needs unloading, plants are fading away from lack of sunlight, but I'm afraid a late season freeze might sweep through and kill more. I think all of the old begonias died this winter. Most were many years old and survived a lot of extremes but this winter got them.
Azaleas are mostly finished blooming, heavy rain bruises the petals and they fade fast after a hard rain. After they have completely finished blooming they can be pruned if necessary. Take into consideration nine to 12 months worth of growth will occur before they can safely be pruned again to avoid cutting off the forming buds for next year's flowers. Azaleas can be pruned anytime up until July 4 and future flowers will not be harmed.
If you have plants you think may have died during the freezes give them time to come back, after a cold winter many plants take longer to return.This is especially true of young shrubs; if they are badly injured, more new shoots may have to grow back from the roots.
If your potted plants have grown long spindly branches during the winter, it is better for the plant to cut the poor growth off and allow healthy new growth to come back.
With more sunlight and a little fertilizer, plants come back with renewed vigor, stronger and more flowers are produced. Plants that are mainly grown for foliage; coleus, peace lilies, ferns, fern-like asparagus, airplane, corn plants, philodendrons and all green-leafed plants benefit from added nitrogen; nitrogen is the first number on the fertilizer formula.
Some ferns do not like feedings very often, too much can burn their foliage. Only give them diluted occasional feedings.
A good general formula fertilizer to use outdoors is 10-10-10, equal parts of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Each chemical has a different function and effect on plants.
Nitrogen stimulates foliage growth and turns plant leaves a deeper shade of green. If too much is applied it can cause fewer flowers as the foliage is over-stimulated and the plant puts most of its energy into foliage growth. All plants need some nitrogen, it is an essential element.
Grass fertilizer is high in nitrogen which causes it to green-up and grow leaves. Nitrogen is present in cells of chlorophyll, the cells that capture light and turn light into food for plants, the process called photosynthesis also produces oxygen for all animal and insect life on Earth.
On a bag or container of fertilizer there are three prominent numbers; #1 is nitrogen, #2 is phosphorus and #3 is potassium.
Phosphorus stimulates flower formation in mature plants and strong root formation, especially in young plants. Baby transplants watered with a weak phosphorus solution do noticeably better than non-phosphorus watered ones, they grow roots faster, have stronger stems and mature faster. It is possible to overdose the soil with phosphorus; plants can be damaged or even killed by too much.
Zinc and iron are locked away from plants by a combination of wrong pH and too much phosphorus. Once there is too much in the soil, it is hard to repair the problem. Build-ups occur due to over use of manure fertilizers and chemical fertilizers.
Potassium, the #3 chemical is also called potash. Among sources, hardwood ashes have been used for centuries. It helps plants use water, resist drought and enhances fruit and vegetables. Potassium regulates plant growth to ensure fruit and vegetables are fully mature, high quality and have a longer shelf life. A deficit may first be seen in older leaves, they will turn yellow, when the plant draws the element from them to send to younger smaller leaves.
I went to Thomasville last Friday to judge their flower show. It was the 101st Standard Flower Show held by the Garden Clubs. It was a beautiful show with dozens upon dozens of horticulture entries showcasing late winter and very early spring flowers. There were 24 designs presented for the public's viewing pleasure.
The always-popular table setting with designs, interpretation of different paintings and other designs depicting gardens and birds in a garden. Had planned to have lunch with a friend from Cairo at one of the cute downtown cafes. But a storm was coming and she had to drive into it so we each took off for home.
Flowering almonds, Prunus glandulosa – "Rosea Plena," are blooming now, their little branches rising upward, literally covered with small double-flowering, rose pink flowers. They are considered dwarf shrubs and are very popular in colder climates where they are one of the first of bright colorful shrubs to bloom. They bloom on bare stems that grew last year.
If they need pruning, it should be after they finish blooming. I grew flowering almonds for years in town and never pruned them. This plant likes well-draining soil and can't tolerate wet roots for long. I moved several out here and they were doing good, but the road-widening preparations got most of them. The three left are struggling to survive.
I was recently reading about resurrection fern, Polypodium polypodioides, this is the fern that grows on horizontal tree limbs. It is most often seen on live oak trees but grows on pecan trees, especially older trees that are not tended. There is a lot in the old pecan trees out here, whenever I can get pieces of the fern I love it. Even better is pieces of limbs with fern on them.
I use them for borders near the faucet so I can keep them sprayed with the hose. As the cut pieces of log begin to dry and shrink, the fern loses hold of the log and dries out faster, eventually the bark will slide off the log and the fern can be gathered. Plant on top of loose damp soil, full of organic material for drainage. As long as it is kept damp the fern will grow.
The fern appears to die when it dries out, but it will spring back when it gets water. Water brings the shriveled, curled, brown "dead" plants back to life with plump green fronds, the foliage was resurrected by the water, it is the same fronds that dried out, not new growth.
Resurrection fern is a true fern and reproduces by spores that form on the underside of the leaves, carried by scale-like clusters called sori. The spore-carrying sori falls below onto a new host, or is carried by wind or water to a new host.
This fern is an epiphyte, commonly called an air plant, it is one of many that lives off air, water and nutrients found on the surface of the host. An epiphyte is not a parasite; it does not penetrate and live off the host; it just uses the host as a place to live that provides lots of air, rain water and shade.
Many beautiful plants are flowering around the county; dogwood trees, Cherokee rose, Lady Banks rose, wisteria, spirea, Bradford pears, some shrub roses, Indian hawthorne, snapdragons, amaryllis, tung trees, red maples and so many, many more. Enjoy this lovely season, it is fleeting. See you in two weeks.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
