Hot days of summer are here, with daytime temperatures near 100 and the heat index up to 10 degrees higher, we are simmering in humidity and heat.
As much as I hate these hot times, I dislike being cold even more. I love the winter season and ice and snow, but only if prepared and dressed properly. Humans cannot take off enough layers to "get cool." We need a cooling layer of clothing, like cooling long johns, that would cool skin to a set temperature, like an electric blanket. I sure would buy a cooling suit if available.
After a two- to three-week no-rain drought, the community has received three good rains, The weeds have jumped one to two feet in two weeks, vines have grown circles around and over everything they can get their growing tips on.
Growth has sprang up from the new soil on the field or woods side of the still-in-progress road work. The roughly cut ditch sides were seeded with a type of tall, fast-growing grass.
The fresh dirt, with 100 years of seed collected and held until sunlight was available, is now sprouting with many genera and species of plants. Some will survive but most will not; the soil may not be to the sprouts liking, too much or not enough light, the pH may not match the needs and a dozen other factors that will doom the sprouts but other species may need those conditions to thrive and grow.
In the end, life goes on with the strongest and most adaptable surviving.
Altheas are flowering now; this shrub can be grown as a small tree, with pruning you can guide an althea into any shape you choose.
For a low-growing shrubby look, keep long branches cut back to force them to put out more new branches. Each cutting encourages new growth causing each flush of growth making the bush thicker.
For a tree form, choose one main leader branch, usually the tallest, but it needs a straight stem without cuts or nicks to the bark. Cut off all other branches, all growth will go into the remaining branch which will become the main trunk of the althea tree.
Branches will try to grow back all along the trunk, these will have to be removed for two or three years, eventually the sprouts will stop trying after the tree redirects its energy to the remaining branches at the top of the now-trunk.
Removing sprouts is quick and easy. A pair of hand clippers will easily cover most light pruning chores. Just snip the growth off at the trunk, don't leave any foliage growing on the trunk.
Althea's grow up to six to eight feet tall and bloom all summer. The flowers are pollinated by insects and produce fertile seeds. Althea's root easily, also. Place a branch in water about 1/3 of the length of the cutting. It will root in a couple of months and will bloom in about two to three years.
The bushes or small trees bloom in colors of pink, lilac, purple and white. The eye of the flowers are a contrasting color from the bloom color. You are never sure what color you may get when growing from seed. The new plants will have the color of the mother plant but it may be the eye or the bloom and the second color will come from the pollen producer.
There are single and double flowers, doubles are easier to root than to try to grow from seeds. Small migrating birds love Althea seed and will empty the numerous pods on the plants as soon as the birds arrive in late fall.
Altheas are deciduous and shed their leaves in fall. They are perennial and live for decades. These are great small trees and suitable for patio areas, small gardens and general use in the landscape.
We have gotten several inches of rain and had to leave home to be sure not to miss a doctor's appointment. Was afraid I couldn't get out over the muddy, mucky, one-foot-deep ruts and standing water, plus washed runs across the road in many places.
The county seems to have forgotten the road, it is never graded, never smoothed out, just totally ignored. Seems like the county could at least scrape to get rid of the ruts and washouts.
Enough complaining, I am out of space. See you in a couple of weeks.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.