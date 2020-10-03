October has arrived and we have been experiencing cool nights and pleasant days. These are wonderful days to get outside and get autumn chores accomplished and to get a jump start on next spring by preparing beds.
If I could walk like a normal person, I would have been working on that magnificent weed patch and would have hopefully had it done. But I am limping around and every step hurts, and that all stems from the last time I worked on that weed patch.
Beautiful spider lilies are blooming across our area.
Lycoris radiata, the red-flowering bulb and Lycoris aurora, the gold-flowering one, are blooming in bold, bright colors. These are one of the most carefree bulbs, the only pest they have that I know of, is the amaryllis weevil. They can be controlled with a systemic insecticide.
Do not let the Lycoris foliage be cut down before it grows through the winter and fades away in spring.
Many people have the bulbs in their yards from prior owners of the home. They never see them bloom because the flowers are cut down in fall before flowering and the foliage is cut down before it grows through the winter. After a few years of that treatment, bulbs will fade away from lack of nourishment.
The same is true for crinums, many older gardens have crinums. Due to the homes often being rental property, the lawns are mowed by a service and crinums are mowed down over and over until they eventually perish from lack of nourishment.
If the foliage is removed from a plant, it is unable to manufacturer food from sunlight and slowly starves to death.
Crinum plants form a two-foot to three-foot mound of long strap-like foliage. In past years, they were called toad lilies by many gardeners, toads would hide under the mound of cool shady foliage to escape the sun and heat.
Crinum flowers are beautiful; they are in the lily family and have common lily-shaped flowers for most species. Crinums will bloom on and off all summer if they receive adequate water.
They come in several colors and patterns. Milk and Wine, a very dependable plant, is white with red, pink or wine stripes on each petal. Others are solid white, dark pink and light pink, these are most commonly seen in our area.
There are many crinum species on the market, just make sure any you buy can survive zone 8B although it seems as if we are becoming zone 9 quickly. Crinums are border-line tropicals, a very cold winter may kill them to the soil line, but they will return slowly in spring.
Steven Bender, the garden editor for Southern Living magazine, says "a crinum has never died," they are extremely hardy, very long lived and bloom for a week according to the size of the bulb.
Large bulbs can produce up to 20 flowers at the top of their three-foot scape. Flowers open a few per day, as the old ones fade away, fresh flowers grow from the top of the scape and continue blooming until all of the flowers have been displayed.
This is another bulb that will often outlive the person that plants it. The bulbs get very large, almost up to a gallon size, they multiply and many produce bulblets at the top of the scape.The bulblets will germinate in three to four weeks and can be blooming in two to three years.
Crotalaria, a.k.a. cow killer, is growing in patches along Bemiss Road. Plants reach about three feet high and the bloom scapes reach another two feet above the foliage. They are in the Lupin family. The bright yellow flowers and seed pods are pretty. The flowers are pea-form and the fat green pods set off the flowers. They reseed from to year, blooming in September and October.
Autumn ageratum, Eupatorium rugosum, is filling ditches, roadsides and other sunny spots. The domesticated genus is called floss flower and grows much shorted than the three-foot-tall native The wildflower forms small clusters of soft blue flowers at the top of the stems.
You will need a handful to make a bouquet but they are very pretty and the blue is a lovely color. Once you get this plant established, it may die down in the winter, but being a perennial, it will return in spring forming a larger circle of plants each year.
In last week's column, a photo of tulips had a caption under it that said they bloom as summer transitions into fall. That is incorrect, tulips bloom in late winter and early spring.
Goldenrod is bursting into bloom everywhere. It lines the roads and highways, whole fields sway with golden heads held high. It is considered a desirable perennial in Europe. Many cottage gardens and estate gardens have a large swath of Goldenrod in the back of perennial beds.
Here, we consider it a beautiful weed and make no effort to conserve it and usually don't even add it to our gardens. Goldenrod is the last great feast for insects, they build up energy to survive the winter or to lay eggs that will survive the winter.
I am out of space, see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
