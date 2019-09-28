We have finally reached the end of September, still in a drought and still experiencing temperatures in the 90’s. Autumn arrived last Monday, but brought no relief in the way of cooler days nor cooling rain showers.
Looking ahead to future weather forecasts rain chances are dismal and discouraging. Many plants in my garden are dying and others are just fading away, going dormant to escape the unrelenting heat. Much of the grass is crunchy and other spots have died, leaving only bare dirt or very hardy weeds.
Tall weeds have been growing around the edges of the lawn and garden, they are so tough I can’t pull them up and they are taller than my head. They have finally bloomed and they are yellow primroses, a plant I have always admired along fencerows and dirt roads, they are reported to have helpful properties as herbal remedies. I was hoping to remove them before they bloomed to decrease the weed seed count in the soil. These are so large I may have to take an ax to chop down their stalks and that thought does not appeal to me in this heat. Maybe I can break the tops out before they begin to set seed.
Nights have dropped a few degrees and shorter hours of daylight have mums producing flower buds, after a decent rain Korean daisy mums should start to flower. Normally their flowers are a pale lilac, but when temperatures are high the petals are much paler, almost white, Ornamental cabbage and kale do not develop their characteristic rose or white center colors unless night temperatures are in the 60’s. Sometimes they will develop color, then another hot spell will come and the color will fade into green until nights cool off again.
The Garden Center will present a Christmas themed Flower Show in December, the 6,7 & 8, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This will be a Standard Flower Show with Horticulture, Design, Educational and Botanical Arts on display. Horticulture is open to the community and everyone is encouraged to enter your plants in the show. The title is A Crescent Christmas and all Designs will depict holiday themes.
Anyone who wants to enter their plants should begin to fertilize and groom their plants, so they will be in top shape for the show. More information will be forth coming before the show.
Amaryllis Garden Club will hold their twice annual Plant Swap and Sale in October, the exact date is still undetermined, but it will be on a Saturday on the front lawn of The Crescent. We are hoping for cooler days before the Swap and Sale. More information to follow before the Swap.
Goldenrod is bursting into magnificent, glorious bloom; spreading gold across the countryside. This is one of the most obvious and abundant plants that blooms in the Coastal South. It is not choosy about where it grows; lawns, flower beds, roadsides, ditches, wet areas and dry areas it marches over the land. There are over 2,000 identified species, but it constantly hybridizes naturally, creating more species.
Goldenrod is an ancient plant; it has been used in herbal treatments for thousands of years. In the old world it was called ‘Soldier’s Weed’ and was used by Greek and later Roman soldiers to bind against a wound to aid in healing. The leaves were used as a bandage for common homestead injuries. Today, many people mistakenly believe that the plant is the cause of their autumn breathing woes; Goldenrod pollen is large particles that are not airborne, but must be carried by insects. Ragweed, that blooms at the same time, is a totally green plant that blends in with other plants and is rarely noticed, but it produces tons of airborne pollen and the lovely innocent goldenrod is blamed for the misery caused by ragweed. Sufferers see the masses of bright golden flowers and assume they are releasing pollen into the air; the unseen green-flowering ragweed is actually the culprit.
Goldenrod is the last mass flowering before frost and winter. The billions of tiny flowers feed the bees nectar in exchange for the pollen on their bodies. Many insects are strengthened by the abundant goldenrod’s nectar and pollen, a harvest of nature’s bounty prepares them for dormancy. Pollinators are threatened on many fronts; habitat loss, poisons sprayed on their food and host plants, poison nectar from systemic insecticides. mites and fungi that kill large numbers as well as natural predators.
Goldenrod is a noble plant that has played a part in human history for thousands of years and fed Mother Nature’s creatures for millennium. In England and other European countries, the plants are considered a desirable perennial and are found in many borders and beds.
I was having computer trouble last week and could not write a column, also had lost television reception; I spent about three hours with ‘customer service’ on the phone and no improvement. My son came home for a few days and he fixed it in less than five minutes. I am connected again!
Several local shops were present at the Antique Show and More; I was not aware of the shops before seeing them at the show. Oweda’s Treasures is an interesting shop that carries a mixture of vintage and collectables, lovely art with floral picture prints by Earl McKey. It is a fun spot to explore, 1900 North Ashley Street, on the east side of the street. Chez What! is another shop I discovered and loved the painted furniture, art and accessories. Several friends knew about the shop, we now plan to check them out and have lunch.
It’s too hot to work outside still, maybe October will bring cooler days and slow gentle rains. I see tough weeds along the awful dirt road I live on; they are badly wilted, leaves hanging down and covered by dust. Asters are forming flower buds; but in this drought how can they produce hundreds of flowers? Beautyberry pods of neon purple berries are so dust covered the color is barely visible.
Don’t get impatient and go outside and have a heat stroke, then no one would care for your garden, gardens are objects of love; love of color, love of form, love of nature, love of beauty and love of the outdoor world. See you next week.
